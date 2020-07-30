The Pretty Reckless’ ‘Heaven Knows’ Has Been Certified Platinum

It seems like just yesterday when you'd hear the chime of a school bell followed by a stomping beat constantly on rock radio. It was the intro to the Pretty Reckless' first No. 1 single, "Heaven Knows" — which has just been certified platinum by the RIAA as of July 15.

"Heaven Knows" was the second single released from the band's sophomore album Going to Hell. It premiered in November of 2013 and became their first No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock Songs chart, which made them the first group led by a woman to top the chart in over 24 years. The song's video, which was co-directed by Taylor Momsen, followed a few months later in 2014, just prior to the release of the album.

The song began a spree of No. 1's for the band, followed by "Messed Up World," "Follow Me Down" and "Take Me Down." The latter of the three was from their 2016 album Who You Selling For. This series of chart topping singles broke another record, as they were the first band to have their first four entries peak at the top.

Several years later, and the Pretty Reckless' latest single "Death By Rock and Roll," off the upcoming album of the same name, has just reached No. 1 as well. This band has been through its share of tragedy over the last several years, but they are still proving that they don't plan on stopping anytime soon. Congrats!

The Pretty Reckless - "Heaven Knows"