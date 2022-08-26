The Pretty Reckless Announce New ‘Other Worlds’ Release, Share ‘Got So High’ Remix

A year and a half after the release of their fourth album Death by Rock and Roll, The Pretty Reckless have announced an upcoming new project called Other Worlds, which will be out later this year.

Unlike a traditional album of all new material, Other Worlds sees The Pretty Reckless play some covers, as well as acoustic versions and remixes of their a few of their Death by Rock and Roll tracks. The rockers shared a remixed version of the song "Got So High" today (Aug. 26), which you can check out below.

Among the guests featured on the release are Matt Cameron, who played guitar with frontwoman Taylor Momsen on a cover of Soundgarden's King Animal track "Halfway There," David Bowie pianist Mike Garson on a rendition of The Thin White Duke's "Quicksand" and multi-instrumentalist Alain Johannes on an acoustic version of Chris Cornell's "The Keeper."

"For a long time, we've been trying to figure out an alternative way of releasing music, including songs we love that didn’t make our records, covers, and alternate versions," Momsen stated in a press release.

"We found a way to do this coherently and consistently with Other Worlds. We're a rock band, so there are lots of electric guitars on our records. However, we've gotten incredible feedback from fans about our acoustic performances, and we'd never put those out in any real format. So, this is a different take on the traditional format of a record and a stripped back version of us that our fans haven't really heard before, but it's still us."

"You get to hear a different side of Taylor's vocals," guitarist Ben Phillips added. "It was a chance for us to see what she would sound like singing songs by people who have inspired us. It also gave us some perspective of where we need to go and what we need to be if we want to be that good."

See the album art and full track listing below.

The album will be out Nov. 4 via Fearless Records, and can be pre-ordered here now — multiple variants of the vinyl format will be available. Until then, you can catch The Pretty Reckless on tour in Canada, the U.S. and then Europe. Get tickets through this link.

The Pretty Reckless - 'Got So High' (Remix)

The Pretty Reckless - Other Worlds Album Art + Track Listing

The Pretty Reckless, 'Other Worlds' Fearless Records loading...

1. "Got So High" (Remix)

2. "Loud Love"

3. "The Keeper" (Feat. Alain Johannes)

4. "Quicksand" (Feat. Mike Garson)

5. "25" (Acoustic)

6. "Only Love Can Save Me Now" (Acoustic)

7. "Death By Rock and Roll" (Acoustic)

8. "Halfway There" (Feat. Matt Cameron)

9. "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding"

10. "Harley Darling" (Acoustic)

11. "Got So High" (Album Version)