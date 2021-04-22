The Pretty Reckless Land Record Sixth Female-Fronted Mainstream Rock Chart Topper

Congrats to The Pretty Reckless, who have another chart-topping single on their hands with the recent single "And So It Went." This extends the band's record on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart, becoming the sixth chart-topping single for a female-fronted band.

The group's first chart-topping single came in 2013 with "Heaven Knows" off the Going to Hell album. "Messed Up World" and "Follow You Down" from the same record continued the chart-topping run for the group on the Mainstream Rock Chart.

"Take Me Down" from the Who You Selling for? album made it four straight chart-toppers for the band but "Oh My God" stopped the run, peaking at No. 2.

The fifth and sixth chart-toppers come from The Pretty Reckless latest album, Death by Rock and Roll, that has already seen the title track reach the summit ahead of "And So It Went."

The current hit single is also the first chart-topper for Tom Morello that is billed under his own name. Morello is a featured guest on the single.

Congrats to The Pretty Reckless and check out the video for "And So It Went" below.

The Pretty Reckless (featuring Tom Morello), "And So It Went"