Primal Scream Vocalist Denise Johnson Dead at 56

The music world has lost another great voice as Denise Johnson, who contributed vocals for Primal Scream, New Order, Johnny Marr and a host of others, died Monday at her home in Manchester, England at the age of 56.

Her family released a statement revealing that Johnson "had been ill in the week prior to her death, but told friends she was 'much better' on Friday." The cause of death was not known, but it was reported by her family that she was discovered holding her inhaler.

Johnson handled lead vocals on "Don't Fight It, Feel It" and the title track from Primal Scream's Screamadelica, while adding backing vocals on the hits "Movin' on Up" and "Loaded" from the album. She also appeared on the band's 1994 follow-up album, Give Out But Don't Give Up. Some of her other credits include vocal work for New Order, Pet Shop Boys, Gay Dad, Electronic, 808 State and Bernard Butler. She also performed with the group A Certain Ratio for 25 years.

Johnson was set to release her debut studio album, Where Does It Go, on Sept. 25. The largely acoustic album features a mix of original and cover songs.

