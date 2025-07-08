13 '90s Brit Rock Bands That Should Have Been Bigger in the U.S.

What 1990s Brit Rock bands should have been bigger in the U.S.? If we're being honest, the answer is most of them.

Where previous decades had a pretty solid representation of rock acts hailing from the U.K. amongst the overall rock landscape, a closer look at the '90s showed it was very difficult for most bands from the U.K. to replicate their success stateside. Even Oasis, arguably the biggest Brit rock band of the decade, saw diminished returns in the U.S. compared to their massive success in the U.K.

Admittedly, this comes with some U.S. bias. If you come from Europe or the U.K. you might find it odd to see some of the acts featured on this list as several had huge success in their homeland. But we're choosing to shine a spotlight on the Brit Rock acts that just didn't seem to translate for the U.S. audience.

That's not to say there weren't Brit Rock success stories. Acts such as World Party, Charlatans and Jesus Jones were regularly hitting the alternative charts in the early '90s. Blur and The Verve were among those who joined Oasis in the mid-'90s British invasion and Radiohead and Travis were just a couple of the bands that were killing it on a more global scale as the decade came to a close.

But it's safe to say that many of the U.K.'s rock bands deserved a better fate worldwide in the '90s. So if you've been feeling moved by the recent Oasis reunion nostalgia, here's 13 more acts from the 1990s Brit Rock scene that deserve more recognition.

