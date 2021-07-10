Puddle of Mudd Announce 21-Date U.S. Tour

Puddle of Mudd have just announced a 21-date U.S. tour which begins this summer and will spill into the fall.

The run, which finds the post-grunge group supporting their 2019 album Welcome to Galvania, is mostly comprised of small groupings of dates with some shows being more of the one-off variety with about a week between some stops.

Puddle of Mudd will first step onstage on July 16 in Fort Worth, Texas and it will be another five days before they're back playing before another set of fans for a brief stretch to end July. More sporadic dates are on the books for August with six shows set for September and two in both October and November, the last being November 20 in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin.

For tickets and more information, visit Puddle of Mudd's website.

Welcome to Galvania was the first new record from Puddle of Mudd in a decade. Frontman Wes Scantlin had notoriously been troubled by numerous run-ins with the law and struggled with substance abuse, but time served in prison (including three months in solitary confinement) as well as a rehab facility, helped put him on a better path in life. Scantlin had also credited God with putting him in these situations, which he was able to find strength and education from.

Puddle of Mudd 2021 Tour Dates

July 16 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Rail Club Live

July 21 — Jay, Okla. @ MAO Event Center

July 22 — Kansasville, Wis. @ 1175 Sports Park & Eatery

July 23 — Lombard, Ill. @ Afterlife

July 24 — Grover Hill, Ohio @ Wetzel Motor Club

Aug. 06 — Sturgis, S.D. @ Sturgis Buffalo Chip

Aug. 07 — Omaha, Neb. @ Barnato

Aug. 13 — Gulfport, Miss. @ Marina Cantina

Aug. 19 — Laconia, N.H. @ Granite State Music Hall

Aug. 20 — Batavia, N.Y. @ Batavia Downs

Aug. 21 — Bethel, Pa. @ Pat Garett Amphitheatre

Aug. 22 — New Bedford, Mass. @ The Vault Music Hall at Greasy Luck

Sep. 03 — Katy, Texas @ Wildcatter Saloon

Sep. 04 — El Paso, Texas @ University of Texas at El Paso (Pre-Game Show)

Sep. 05 — Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma

Sep. 18 — Frenchtown, N.J. @ Arties Bar & Grill

Sep. 24 — Jerseyville, Ill. @ Hillbillie Ranch

Oct. 15 — Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop

Oct. 29 — Cleveland, Ohio @ The Odeon

Nov. 13 — Detroit, Mich. @ Harpos Concert Theatre

Nov. 20 — Ashwaubenon, Wis. @ Epic Event Center