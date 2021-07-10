Puddle of Mudd Announce 21-Date U.S. Tour
Puddle of Mudd have just announced a 21-date U.S. tour which begins this summer and will spill into the fall.
The run, which finds the post-grunge group supporting their 2019 album Welcome to Galvania, is mostly comprised of small groupings of dates with some shows being more of the one-off variety with about a week between some stops.
Puddle of Mudd will first step onstage on July 16 in Fort Worth, Texas and it will be another five days before they're back playing before another set of fans for a brief stretch to end July. More sporadic dates are on the books for August with six shows set for September and two in both October and November, the last being November 20 in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin.
For tickets and more information, visit Puddle of Mudd's website.
Welcome to Galvania was the first new record from Puddle of Mudd in a decade. Frontman Wes Scantlin had notoriously been troubled by numerous run-ins with the law and struggled with substance abuse, but time served in prison (including three months in solitary confinement) as well as a rehab facility, helped put him on a better path in life. Scantlin had also credited God with putting him in these situations, which he was able to find strength and education from.
Puddle of Mudd 2021 Tour Dates
July 16 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Rail Club Live
July 21 — Jay, Okla. @ MAO Event Center
July 22 — Kansasville, Wis. @ 1175 Sports Park & Eatery
July 23 — Lombard, Ill. @ Afterlife
July 24 — Grover Hill, Ohio @ Wetzel Motor Club
Aug. 06 — Sturgis, S.D. @ Sturgis Buffalo Chip
Aug. 07 — Omaha, Neb. @ Barnato
Aug. 13 — Gulfport, Miss. @ Marina Cantina
Aug. 19 — Laconia, N.H. @ Granite State Music Hall
Aug. 20 — Batavia, N.Y. @ Batavia Downs
Aug. 21 — Bethel, Pa. @ Pat Garett Amphitheatre
Aug. 22 — New Bedford, Mass. @ The Vault Music Hall at Greasy Luck
Sep. 03 — Katy, Texas @ Wildcatter Saloon
Sep. 04 — El Paso, Texas @ University of Texas at El Paso (Pre-Game Show)
Sep. 05 — Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma
Sep. 18 — Frenchtown, N.J. @ Arties Bar & Grill
Sep. 24 — Jerseyville, Ill. @ Hillbillie Ranch
Oct. 15 — Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop
Oct. 29 — Cleveland, Ohio @ The Odeon
Nov. 13 — Detroit, Mich. @ Harpos Concert Theatre
Nov. 20 — Ashwaubenon, Wis. @ Epic Event Center