While Welcome to Galvania has helped put Puddle of Mudd back on the map after a decade of mostly inactivity for new music, singer Wes Scantlin does have some interest in giving credit to the album that started it all for him in 2021. Speaking with KCAL 96-7's RadioActive Mike Z., the singer expressed his desire to revisit the Come Clean album next year for its 20th anniversary.

When asked if he wanted to do something to mark the occasion, Scantlin responded, "For sure. No problem. It would freaking be an honor and it's amazing that this kind of insane thing has been great. And it wasn't just me, man. Teamwork makes the dream work."

Scantlin made sure to credit those who helped him get his start in music, while also recalling the unique circumstance in which he caught his big break. The vocalist managed to get his music in the right hands at a "Family Values" concert and the rest is history.

"This friend of mine had a fake backstage pass and I had a demo tape with like 30 songs on it and I gave the demo tape to Fred [Durst]'s security guard at the time and I told him to have fun throwing it away," recalled Scanlin. "Fortunately Fred Durst and Danny Wimmer went to a pawn shop and purchased a ghetto blaster just to play the demo tape. They were cruising down the road they say and were like 'Wow, this is cool,' so that's how that happened."

The singer recalls it being a whirlwind period including having to get his band together. "It was still a very challenged process to reorganize the band as there really wasn't a band at the time, but I'm really really psyched to this day that this happened like that," says the singer.

The Come Clean album, released on Aug. 28, 2001, yielded four singles including "Control," "Blurry," "Drift and Die" and "She Hates Me." It went on to reach triple platinum sales status in the U.S. and paved the way for a decade of radio prominence for the band.

Puddle of Mudd returned with the Welcome to Galvania album last fall, marking their first new album in 10 years. The set arrived with the single "Uh Oh" and recently yielded a second single "Go to Hell." Hear more of Wes Scantlin's chat with RadioActive Mike Z. below.

Puddle of Mudd's Wes Scantlin Talks With KCAL 96-7's RadioActive Mike Z.