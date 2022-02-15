Puscifer Announce 2022 ‘Existential Reckoning’ Tour Dates

For those keeping track of Maynard James Keenan, the man of many bands will be putting his talents to use this summer with Puscifer as the group brings their theatrical rock shows to concert stages across the U.S. in June and July.

Keenan, Mat Mitchell and Carina Round will be touring in support of their 2020 album, Existential Reckoning, kicking off the run June 9 in Las Vegas and taking their show on the road through the Midwest and East Coast before circling back out West to conclude the run July 10 in Seattle. All dates, cities and venues can be seen at the bottom of this post.

Puscifer gave fans a taste of the live experience with their Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti livestream event that was released as an on-demand/VOD concert film last year. Physical version of the film and soundtrack will follow on Feb. 25. Get your pre-orders in here.

As for the upcoming tour, Pusciforce agents Merkin, Round and Mitchell state, “An Existential Reckoning is imminent.” Merkin goes on to add, “Utilizing a hybridized form of highly classified 1st Order Triangulation and Uber Eats delivery tracking software, we have been able to construct a predictive model mapping out specific coordinates for future sightings/appearances of this afore mentioned Briefcase. We will be there. We will be ready. Let the probing Begin.”

Tickets for the run go on sale this Friday (Feb. 18) at 10AM local time with VIP package details being revealed in the coming days. Moodie Black will serve as the opening act on all dates. Head to the Puscifer website for additional touring and ticketing information.

Puscifer / Moodie Black 2022 U.S. Tour

June 9 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Smith Center – Reynolds Hall

June 11 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre

June 12 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre

June 14 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Kiva Auditorium

June 15 - Austin, Texas @ Bass Concert Hall

June 16 - Dallas, Texas @ McFarlin Memorial Auditorium

June 19 - Manchester, Tenn. @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

June 21 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

June 22 - Durham, N.C. @ Durham Performing Arts Center

June 24 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Metropolitan Opera House

June 25 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Kings Theatre

June 26 - Wallingford, Ct. @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

June 28 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

June 29 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

July 1 - Rochester Hills, Mich. @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre (Pavilion)

July 2 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Chicago Theatre

July 3 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Palace Theatre

July 5 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Admiral

July 6 - Denver, Colo. @ The Mission Ballroom

July 7 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Eccles Theater – Delta Performance Hall

July 9 - Portland, Ore. @ The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

July 10 - Seattle, Wash. @ McCaw Hall

