Puscifer Book Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Puscifer have announced that they've added more dates to their Existential Reckoning tour, with the new set of shows taking place throughout North America this fall.

The trek will kick off Oct. 13 in San Francisco, Calif. at the Warfield venue and wrap up Nov. 22 in Prescott, Ariz. Night Club will join as support for the run. Tickets go on sale this Friday (July 15) at 10AM local time, and there will be VIP packages available for purchase as well. See the full itinerary below.

In addition to the tour announcement, Puscifer have also shared a new video for a re-imagined version of their song "Bullet Train to Iowa," which was done by Maynard James Keenan's A Perfect Circle bandmate, Billy Howerdel. The video was directed by Meats Meier, check it out underneath the tour dates.

The band just wrapped up the first leg of their Existential Reckoning tour earlier this week, which was the first time they'd been out on the road since 2017. Prior to the Puscifer tour, Keenan had been in Europe with Tool and Brass Against, which resulted in the vocalist contracting the COVID-19 virus for the fourth time.

"I mean, when you're in a room full of thousands of people, it's being passed around. You get into a tube and you fly 10 hours in a contained environment, you're gonna get it. If somebody has it and you're gonna get it, you can get it. That's just the nature of what it is now. We need to embrace that and stop freaking the (expletive) out," he remarked to AZ Central of his most recent time fighting the illness.

Puscifer 2022 North American Tour Dates

Oct. 13 - San Francisco, Calif. The Warfield

Oct. 15 - Reno, Nev. Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort

Oct. 16 - Paso Robles, Calif. Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Oct. 18 - Escondido, Calif. California Center for Arts Escondido – Concert Hall

Oct. 20 - Tucson, Ariz. The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall (formerly Tucson Music Hall)

Oct. 21 - El Paso, Texas Abraham Chavez Theatre

Oct. 22 - San Antonio, Texas Tech Port Center & Arena

Oct. 25 - Houston, Texas 713 Music Hall

Oct. 26 - Ft. Worth, Texas Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium

Oct. 28 - New Orleans, La. Mahalia Jackson Theater

Oct. 29 - Baton Rouge, La. River Center Theatre

Oct. 31 - Nashville, Tenn. Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 1 - Charlotte, N.C. Ovens Auditorium

Nov. 3 - Norfolk, Va. Chrysler Hall

Nov. 4 - Washington, D.C. Warner Theatre

Nov. 5 - Atlantic City, N.J. Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Nov. 7 - Montreal, QC MTelus

Nov. 8 - Toronto, ON Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Nov. 10 - Cincinnati, Ohio The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

Nov. 11 - Louisville, Ky. Louisville Palace

Nov. 12 - Indianapolis, Ind. Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Nov. 13 - Madison, Wisc. The Orpheum Theater

Nov. 15 - Grand Rapids, Mich. DeVos Performance Hall

Nov. 17 - St. Louis, Mo. The Factory

Nov. 18 - Kansas City, Mo. The Midland Theatre

Nov. 19 - Tulsa, Okla. Tulsa Theater

Nov. 22 - Prescott, Ariz. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center

Puscifer - 'Bullet Train to Iowa' (Billy Howerdel Version)