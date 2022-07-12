Puscifer Book Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates
Puscifer have announced that they've added more dates to their Existential Reckoning tour, with the new set of shows taking place throughout North America this fall.
The trek will kick off Oct. 13 in San Francisco, Calif. at the Warfield venue and wrap up Nov. 22 in Prescott, Ariz. Night Club will join as support for the run. Tickets go on sale this Friday (July 15) at 10AM local time, and there will be VIP packages available for purchase as well. See the full itinerary below.
In addition to the tour announcement, Puscifer have also shared a new video for a re-imagined version of their song "Bullet Train to Iowa," which was done by Maynard James Keenan's A Perfect Circle bandmate, Billy Howerdel. The video was directed by Meats Meier, check it out underneath the tour dates.
The band just wrapped up the first leg of their Existential Reckoning tour earlier this week, which was the first time they'd been out on the road since 2017. Prior to the Puscifer tour, Keenan had been in Europe with Tool and Brass Against, which resulted in the vocalist contracting the COVID-19 virus for the fourth time.
"I mean, when you're in a room full of thousands of people, it's being passed around. You get into a tube and you fly 10 hours in a contained environment, you're gonna get it. If somebody has it and you're gonna get it, you can get it. That's just the nature of what it is now. We need to embrace that and stop freaking the (expletive) out," he remarked to AZ Central of his most recent time fighting the illness.
Puscifer 2022 North American Tour Dates
Oct. 13 - San Francisco, Calif. The Warfield
Oct. 15 - Reno, Nev. Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort
Oct. 16 - Paso Robles, Calif. Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Oct. 18 - Escondido, Calif. California Center for Arts Escondido – Concert Hall
Oct. 20 - Tucson, Ariz. The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall (formerly Tucson Music Hall)
Oct. 21 - El Paso, Texas Abraham Chavez Theatre
Oct. 22 - San Antonio, Texas Tech Port Center & Arena
Oct. 25 - Houston, Texas 713 Music Hall
Oct. 26 - Ft. Worth, Texas Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium
Oct. 28 - New Orleans, La. Mahalia Jackson Theater
Oct. 29 - Baton Rouge, La. River Center Theatre
Oct. 31 - Nashville, Tenn. Ryman Auditorium
Nov. 1 - Charlotte, N.C. Ovens Auditorium
Nov. 3 - Norfolk, Va. Chrysler Hall
Nov. 4 - Washington, D.C. Warner Theatre
Nov. 5 - Atlantic City, N.J. Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Nov. 7 - Montreal, QC MTelus
Nov. 8 - Toronto, ON Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Nov. 10 - Cincinnati, Ohio The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Nov. 11 - Louisville, Ky. Louisville Palace
Nov. 12 - Indianapolis, Ind. Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Nov. 13 - Madison, Wisc. The Orpheum Theater
Nov. 15 - Grand Rapids, Mich. DeVos Performance Hall
Nov. 17 - St. Louis, Mo. The Factory
Nov. 18 - Kansas City, Mo. The Midland Theatre
Nov. 19 - Tulsa, Okla. Tulsa Theater
Nov. 22 - Prescott, Ariz. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center