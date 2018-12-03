Queen + Adam Lambert Unveil 2019 ‘Rhapsody Tour’ Dates

Following the tremendous success of the band's biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, Queen + Adam Lambert have announced dates for a 2019 summer tour. The ‘Rhapsody Tour’ will kick off on July 10 in Vancouver, British Columbia and will wrap on Aug. 23 in Charlotte, North Carolina and promises to be “as experimental and rule-defying as the hit-packed Queen back catalog.” Tickets for the outing will go on sale on Dec. 7 at 10 AM local time here and all tour dates below.

Guitarist Brian May released a statement saying, “This is great opportunity. Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever, and got us our best notices ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious! Watch out, America!”

The show is set to “expand the parameters of what a live music experience can be” and promises “to be their most spectacular yet, an innovative and interactive celebration of the continued power of Queen’s music.”

Frontman Adam Lambert says, “We have been designing a brand new visual spectacle that will reframe these iconic songs and we are excited to unveil it!”

In other Queen news, Bohemian Rhapsody is now the all-time biopic champion. The film raked in another $7.9 million dollars over Thanksgiving weekend bringing its total North American haul to an impressive $164.3 million. The film surpassed N.W.A.’s 2015 flick Straight Outta Compton, which grossed just over $161 million back in 2015.

The Rami Malek film nabbed the number one music biopic record worldwide weeks ago and has grossed over $500 million globally. Straight Outta Compton is number two with $202 million and the 2005 Johnny Cash biopic Walk The Line is number three with $186 million dollars.

Bohemian Rhapsody has shined a light on Queen’s music, which has been climbing the charts since its release. The film’s namesake, featured on the band’s 1975 album, A Night at the Opera, rose back into the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the third time in three different decades. The last time the song rocketed back up the chart was following the release of Wayne’s World in 1992, which featured the song in the opening scene of the film.

Queen + Adam Lambert 2019 North American Tour Dates:

7/10 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

7/12 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

7/14 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center

7/16 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

7/19 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

7/23 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

7/24 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

7/27 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

7/28 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

7/30 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

7/31 — Pittsburgh, Penn. @ PPG Paints Arena

8/03 — Philadelphia, Penn. @ Wells Fargo Center

8/04 — Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

8/06 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

8/09 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

8/10 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

8/13 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

8/15 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

8/17 — Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ BB&T Center

8/18 — Tampa, Fla @ Amalie Arena

8/20 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

8/22 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

8/23 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center