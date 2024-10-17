The Young Band Queen’s Brian May Hails as ‘New British Rock Royalty’

Queen's legendary guitarist Brian May is singing the praises of the up-and-coming U.K. band The Last Dinner Party, going so far as to call them "the new British Rock Royalty."

May attended the band's Wednesday performance (Oct. 17) at London's Eventim Apollo, which was the first of two nights the rising rockers were playing at the venue as part of their Prelude to Ecstasy tour.

What Brian May Said About The Last Dinner Party

"I got to meet the new British Rock Royalty tonight - The Last Dinner Party - and they completely smashed it tonight at the Eventim Apollo," noted May of the performance. "What a great show ! What a joy !!! Thanks Emily for inviting me. That was just what I needed - a good ol' dose of Rock Tonic. Folks, you have to see these guys."

The "Emily" that May is referring to is guitarist Emily Roberts, one fifth of the all-female rock band that has been generating quite a buzz in the indie-rock scene since they formed back in 2021.

May went on to share video from his spot in the audience during the band's performance. "The Last Dinner Party smashing it tonight," he commented, showcasing the confetti-filled finale song "Nothing Matters."

About The Last Dinner Party

The Last Dinner Party is a five-piece band featuring singer Abigail Morris, singer-guitarist Lizzie Mayland, guitarist and mandolin player Emily Roberts, bassist Georgia Davies and keyboardist Aurora Nishevoi.

The band issued their debut album, Prelude to Ecstasy, in February of this year. The album rose to No. 1 in the U.K., and it hit No. 2 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart earlier this year.

"Nothing Matters," the band's lead single, hit No. 7 for Alternative Airplay and No. 35 on the Rock & Alternative Songs chart. The follow-up single, "Sinner," hit No. 13 for Alternative Airplay. A third single, "My Lady of Mercy," also hit Top 5 in Japan.

The group is currently on tour in Europe with dates booked through Nov. 17 in Tilburg, Netherlands. Get all ticketing information and see their tour stops through their website.

The Last Dinner Party, "Nothing Matters"