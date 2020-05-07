Queen's Brian May has unexpectedly landed in the hospital. After exerting himself in what described as an "over-enthusiastic gardening accident," he tore his Gluteus Maximus buttock muscle and offered an update from the health care facility.

The guitarist actively posts about current activities in his life on Instagram. While seeing an image of the famed rocker sporting a surgical mask as a nurse in scrubs stood behind him may have worried some fans, he quickly stressed, "No - the virus didn't get me yet - thank God. Hope you're all keeping extra-safe out there. A decision to relax controls doesn't suddenly make the danger go away," urging fans to follow safeguards in protecting themselves from the coronavirus.

Explaining his lack of recent social media activity, May continued, "Yes, I’ve been quiet. Reason? As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands ... I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself."

He went on to say that it "turns out I did a thorough job" in injuring himself "a couple of days ago," noting it the relentless pain that will cause him difficulty when it comes to walking and sleeping.

"So, folks ... I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home," May expressed over his soon-to-be withdrawal from Instagram. "Please, please don’t send me sympathy - I just need some healing silence for a while. I’ll be back - but I need the complete break. OK? Thanks. Take care out there," concluded the Queen guitarist.