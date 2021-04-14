Freddie Mercury played a big role in the life and career of Queen drummer Roger Taylor and if the musician gets his wish, Mercury will play a big, and we do mean big, role in his garden as well. According to The Sun, Taylor wants to relocate the 20 foot bronze Freddie Mercury statue to his home.

The statue was initially erected outside London's Dominion Theatre where it stood from 2002 to 2014. The theater was the home of the theatrical production of We Will Rock You, the Queen-centric musical. Taylor revealed to Classic Rock that after the production ended, he claimed the statue for himself.

Taylor explained, “I said to Phil McIntyre, the [show’s] producer, Where’s the statue?,' And he said, ‘Oh, it's in a warehouse.’ I said, Is that costing money?' He said, 'Yeah, it's costing… whatever’, so I said, 'Why don't they just put it on a lorry and bring it here and we'll put it in the garden.'”

When asked guitarist Brian May's thoughts on Taylor's sculpture plans, he added, “I think he was pissed off that he hadn’t thought of it!”

Taylor revealed that he initially received some backlash after relocating the statue to his home as his 18th Century Surrey residence is part of a conservation area and additions needed to be granted permission.

According to The Sun, the musician will also install a pool house with a bar and jacuzzi to go with the pool he already has. There will also be a party terrace installed at his home that will overlook the garden where the Mercury statue is located.

The Guildford Borough Council is set to decide on the plans next month. There have so far been no objections from neighbors.