Queens of the Stone Age’s Joshua Homme Issues Statement on Child Custody Case

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Joshua Homme has issued a statement that serves as an update in the ongoing child custody battle with ex-wife and Distillers vocalist Brody Dalle. In it, Homme reveals that he has been granted sole legal custody of the couple's three children, and he details the events that led to the ruling in the case.

News of a divide between the two musicians first surfaced in 2019 when Dalle filed for legal separation from Homme. Things then took a turn in 2021 when Homme's sons were reported to have filed a restraining order against their father. But, as Homme reveals in his statement, the restraining orders were revealed in court proceedings to be the doing of Dalle's boyfriend Gunner Foxx, who allegedly drafted and filed the documents and forged Dalle's name.

In December 2021, Dalle was ordered to serve community service after violating conditions of a court-mandated custodial visit for Homme with his then 5-year-old son.

Per Homme's statement, the Queens of the Stone Age singer was granted sole custody of all three of the couple's children in March 2022 by the Los Angeles Family Court. Another full custody hearing will be held this fall, and a more permanent solution for parenting the children will be determined by the court.

In their 2022 trial, Dalle had testified that Homme "terrified her," adding that the musician had once head-butted her so hard that she "saw stars." This was related to an incident that allegedly occurred at the couple's home in 2019. Meanwhile Foxx had alleged that Homme had verbally threatened him at his place of work in December 2021.

The statement also revealed that recent actions by Dalle and Foxx have cause their children "emotional harm" and left them "in great danger." This led to further action by the Los Angeles Family Court, as on March 16 they ordered a permanent restraining order against Brody Dalle for a period of 1 year and 11 months. This Domestic Violence Restraining order was granted to protect (and on behalf of) the Homme family, including Joshua, his three children, and Joshua’s parents, Michael and Irene Homme.

Homme's statement says that all allegations against him made by Dalle and Foxx or on behalf of their children have been investigated repeatedly by local law enforcement, the Los Angeles DCFS and the Los Angeles County Courts. Meanwhile, the children have been represented by their own court-appointed legal counsel. After court-appointed monitoring of both households, Homme was granted custody.

The statement made on behalf of Josh Homme can be read in full below.

Out of respect and concern for his minor children and their well-being, Joshua Homme has previously refrained from making public statements about his family to the media. In light of the continued falsehoods, the repeated invasions of the children's privacy and the resulting emotional harm, it is time that the truth be told. Our hope is that this will end the enquiries and speculation and provide the family the privacy and consideration they deserve. For more than a year after the conclusion of their divorce proceedings, Joshua Homme and Brody Dalle were able to amicably co-parent their three children in a healthy and functional way. The situation took a dark turn when Dalle violated the 50/50 custody agreement by withholding the children from seeing their father. Despite multiple orders by the Los Angeles Family Court to return the children, as well as being found in contempt of court, Dalle continued to violate the custody agreement. The situation was exacerbated by the inappropriate actions of her boyfriend Gunner Foxx. In March 2022, the Los Angeles Family Court awarded Joshua Homme sole legal custody of all three children, and they are currently under the care of their father and paternal grandparents. Dalle was granted supervised visitation with their youngest child in the interim. Joshua Homme will remain the sole legal guardian of all minor children until a custody hearing in the fall of 2023, at which point a more permanent solution will be determined by the Los Angeles Family Court. Recent actions by Brody Dalle and Gunner Foxx have not only caused the children emotional harm, but have also put them in great danger. As a result of these actions, on March 16, 2023 The Los Angeles Family Court ordered a permanent restraining order against Brody Dalle for a period of 1 year and 11 months. This Domestic Violence Restraining order was granted to protect (and on behalf of) the Homme family, including Joshua, his three children, and Joshua’s parents, Michael and Irene Homme. It was reported in the fall of 2021 that Homme’s sons had filed a restraining order against their father and that it was signed by their mother. It has since been revealed in court proceedings that this restraining order was drafted and filed by Gunner Foxx, who forged Dalle’s signature on the document. Dalle later testified in court to having known at the time that Foxx had forged her signature, while doing nothing to set the record straight legally or in the media. In August of 2022, Joshua Homme and his two sons were granted a restraining order protecting them from Gunner Foxx, preventing him from making any contact with them whatsoever for a period of five years. Foxx’s requests for a restraining order against Homme were denied by two separate courts. It was reported that Homme’s daughter filed a restraining order against him. This was also filed by Gunner Foxx who took the minor child to court without the presence of either one of her parents. Prior to the hearing on this matter — at the child’s request and through her own counsel — the order was rescinded. All allegations made against Joshua Homme by Brody Dalle and Gunner Foxx or on behalf of the Homme children have been repeatedly investigated by local law enforcement, Los Angeles DCFS and the Los Angeles County Courts. Additionally, the children are represented and their best interests are ensured by their own court-appointed legal counsel, DCFS and the Los Angeles Court system. It was subsequent to these investigations, as well as 24-hour, court-appointed monitoring (at both parents’ homes over many months) that the Los Angeles Family Court determined it is in the best interest of the children to remain in the care of their father. The Homme family is grateful to the Los Angeles County Courts, minor's counsel, local law enforcement, DCFS and court-ordered monitors for their time and continued attention and care. The goal of the Los Angeles Family Court System and Joshua Homme’s sincere hope is that the conclusion of this matter will result in the ability for both Homme and Dalle to co-parent their children peacefully.

If you or someone you know is facing abuse, visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline website. A disclaimer on the website notes that if you are concerned your Internet usage is being monitored, an alternative option is to call 800-799-SAFE (800-799-7233).