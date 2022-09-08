Queensryche Share Rejected Album Artwork for 1984’s ‘The Warning’
This week, Queensryche unveiled four proposed artwork ideas for the front cover of their 1984 debut album, The Warning, that ultimately didn't make the final cut.
Longtime Queensryche fans know well the chosen album cover for The Warning that ended up accompanying the power metal classic from the prog-metal masters nearly 40 years ago. But the four rejected album covers look almost equally preternatural.
Sharing the treatments with fans on social media on Wednesday (Sept. 7), Queensryche asked, "Attached are a few photos of album artwork for The Warning that did not get picked! Did we make the right choice?" (See them near the bottom of this post.)
On the original front sleeve of The Warning, as it was released, a mystical hand selects a tarot card amid a spacey scene, an image of Earth occupying the background. A Queensryche press release from the period illustrated individual tarot cards for each album cut, as Rumored.com remembered.
Queensryche, founded in 1980, followed their initial self-titled EP with The Warning. At the time, the band's lineup was composed of singer Geoff Tate, guitarists Chris DeGarmo and Michael Wilton, bassist Eddie Jackson and drummer Scott Rockenfield. Queensryche, together to this day, still count Wilton and Jackson as members, but with singer Todd La Torre, guitarist Mike Stone and drummer Casey Grillo supplanting the others.
This fall, Queensryche hit the road with Judas Priest for an extensive 2022 U.S. tour. See all the tour dates down underneath the artwork. (Get tickets here.)
Flip through the below Queensryche Instagram images to check out all four rejected The Warning covers.
Queensryche, "Warning" (Music Video)
Queensryche, "Take Hold of the Flame" (Music Video)
Judas Priest + Queensryche Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates
Oct. 13 – Wallingford, Ct. @ Toyota Oakdale
Oct. 15 – Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena
Oct. 16 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall
Oct. 18 – Uniondale, N.Y. @ Nassau Veterans
Oct. 19 – Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Oct. 21 – Kalamazoo, Mich. @ Wings Ctr
Oct. 22 – Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic
Oct. 24 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Brady Music Ctr
Oct. 25 – Waukegan, Ill. @ Genesee Theatre
Oct. 27 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Theater
Oct. 29 – Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Ctr
Oct. 30 – Mankato, Minn. @ Mayo Clinic Ctr
Nov. 1 – Sioux City, Iowa @ Tyson Ctr
Nov. 2 – Rapid City, S.D. @ Monument
Nov. 7 – Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Ctr
Nov. 8 – Tucson, Ariz. @ TCC Arena
Nov. 10 – Loveland, Colo. @ Budweiser Ctr
Nov. 12 – Park City, Kan. @ Hartman Arena
Nov. 13 – St. Charles, Mo. @ Family Arena
Nov. 15 – Corbin, Ky. @ The Corbin Arena
Nov. 17 – Southaven, Miss. @ Landers Ctr
Nov. 18 – Baton Rouge, La. @ River Ctr
Nov. 20 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Ctr
Nov. 22 – San Antonio, Texas @ Tech Port
Nov. 23 – San Antonio, Texas @ Tech Port
Nov. 25 – Dallas, Texas @ The Factory
Nov. 26 – Corpus Christi, Texas @ Concrete St.
Nov. 28 – Edinburg, Texas @ Burt Ogden Arena
Nov. 29 – Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall