This week, Queensryche unveiled four proposed artwork ideas for the front cover of their 1984 debut album, The Warning, that ultimately didn't make the final cut.

Longtime Queensryche fans know well the chosen album cover for The Warning that ended up accompanying the power metal classic from the prog-metal masters nearly 40 years ago. But the four rejected album covers look almost equally preternatural.

Sharing the treatments with fans on social media on Wednesday (Sept. 7), Queensryche asked, "Attached are a few photos of album artwork for The Warning that did not get picked! Did we make the right choice?" (See them near the bottom of this post.)

On the original front sleeve of The Warning, as it was released, a mystical hand selects a tarot card amid a spacey scene, an image of Earth occupying the background. A Queensryche press release from the period illustrated individual tarot cards for each album cut, as Rumored.com remembered.

Queensryche, founded in 1980, followed their initial self-titled EP with The Warning. At the time, the band's lineup was composed of singer Geoff Tate, guitarists Chris DeGarmo and Michael Wilton, bassist Eddie Jackson and drummer Scott Rockenfield. Queensryche, together to this day, still count Wilton and Jackson as members, but with singer Todd La Torre, guitarist Mike Stone and drummer Casey Grillo supplanting the others.

This fall, Queensryche hit the road with Judas Priest for an extensive 2022 U.S. tour. See all the tour dates down underneath the artwork. (Get tickets here.)

Flip through the below Queensryche Instagram images to check out all four rejected The Warning covers.

Queensryche, "Warning" (Music Video)

Queensryche, "Take Hold of the Flame" (Music Video)

Judas Priest + Queensryche Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Oct. 13 – Wallingford, Ct. @ Toyota Oakdale

Oct. 15 – Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

Oct. 16 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall

Oct. 18 – Uniondale, N.Y. @ Nassau Veterans

Oct. 19 – Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Oct. 21 – Kalamazoo, Mich. @ Wings Ctr

Oct. 22 – Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic

Oct. 24 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Brady Music Ctr

Oct. 25 – Waukegan, Ill. @ Genesee Theatre

Oct. 27 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Theater

Oct. 29 – Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Ctr

Oct. 30 – Mankato, Minn. @ Mayo Clinic Ctr

Nov. 1 – Sioux City, Iowa @ Tyson Ctr

Nov. 2 – Rapid City, S.D. @ Monument

Nov. 7 – Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Ctr

Nov. 8 – Tucson, Ariz. @ TCC Arena

Nov. 10 – Loveland, Colo. @ Budweiser Ctr

Nov. 12 – Park City, Kan. @ Hartman Arena

Nov. 13 – St. Charles, Mo. @ Family Arena

Nov. 15 – Corbin, Ky. @ The Corbin Arena

Nov. 17 – Southaven, Miss. @ Landers Ctr

Nov. 18 – Baton Rouge, La. @ River Ctr

Nov. 20 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Ctr

Nov. 22 – San Antonio, Texas @ Tech Port

Nov. 23 – San Antonio, Texas @ Tech Port

Nov. 25 – Dallas, Texas @ The Factory

Nov. 26 – Corpus Christi, Texas @ Concrete St.

Nov. 28 – Edinburg, Texas @ Burt Ogden Arena

Nov. 29 – Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall