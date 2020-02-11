Rage Against the Machine continue to add to their 2020 reunion, being announced as headliners for two of the U.K.'s longest running and most prestigious festival events, the Reading and Leeds festivals.

The two events will take place over the weekend of Aug. 28-30 at Richfield Avenue in Reading and Braham Park in Leeds, with the festivals sharing the same acts over the three day weekend. Rage Against the Machine are joined at the top of the bill by Liam Gallagher and Stormzy.

Both festivals are more eclectic in nature, providing a little something for every type of music lover. Still, Rage Against the Machine won't be the only rock act performing over the weekend. Run the Jewels, All Time Low, The Maine, The Hunna, Sleeping With Sirens, Holding Absence, Gallows, The Bronx, Cancer Bats, Fever 333, Ho99o9, As It Is, Creeper and more will also be taking part.

The news comes a day after Rage Against the Machine announced a massive slate of dates for their 2020 reunion tour. Get more info on the run here.

Check out the full lineups in the admats below, and get ticking information for the Reading Festival here and the Leeds festival here.

Leeds Festival

Reading Festival