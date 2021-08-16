Rammstein Chosen as Official Soundtrack for the German Paralympic Team

The German Paralympic team has chosen Rammstein as the soundtrack for their bid at the Paralympic Games. The legendary German band returned the favor, releasing a series of Paralympic videos on the official Rammstein YouTube channel.

Coming in hot after the 2020 Olympic Games (which were held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic) the 2020 Paralympic Games will begin later this month. The German team’s siren song is Rammstein’s “Ich Will” (“I Want”) which was originally released in 2001.

Featured in the Paralympics video are track and field athletes Markus Rehm and Johannes Floors, table tennis player Sandra Mikolaschek, wheelchair racer Alhassane Baldé and others. The individual sports are chronicled in an additional seven videos.

Rammstein - Paralympics 2021 (Official Trailer)

"All the best for Team Germany at the Paralympics!" Rammstein say.

The pandemic was an unexpectedly creative time for Rammstein, as the band recorded an entire new album during lockdown. “The fact that we couldn’t perform live increased our creativity,” keyboardist Flake Lorenz tells motor.de. “We had more time to think of new things and less distraction. As a result, we recorded an album that we had not planned.”

The Paralympic Games will begin Aug. 24 and conclude Sept. 5.