Rammstein will bring their ongoing and extremely loud tour of huge stadiums back to Europe next year, as the prominent German industrial metal band revealed this week. The dates in 2023 will follow the group's anticipated concerts in the U.S. and Mexico this month and next.

Come next summer, Rammstein will find themselves performing in Switzerland, Finland, France, Slovakia and many other European countries, not to mention their native Germany. They just completed shows in Wales, Estonia, Norway and more this summer.

"Rammstein fans know best!" the band said on Thursday (Sept. 1) when they announced the new dates. Included was a video of various Rammstein fans showing their love for the group. (Watch it below.)

"Today Rammstein announce the Europe Stadium Tour 2023," the Till Lindemann-led outfit added in the announcement. "Coming to you next summer!"

Tickets for Rammstein's 2023 shows go on sale Sept. 8. Fan club member pre-sale begins Sept. 6. Visit the band's website for more info. For tickets to Rammstein's North American shows happening before that, click here. (See the newly added 2023 dates below.)

In April, Rammstein released their eighth studio album, Zeit. It contains the singles "Dicke Titten," "Zick Zack" and the title track. It follows Rammstein's 2019 untitled album.

Rammstein 2022 Tour Dates

Sept. 3, 2022 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Sept. 6, 2022 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ Metlife Stadium

Sept. 9, 2022 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

Sept. 17, 2022 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

Sept. 23, 2022 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Memorial Coliseum

Sept. 24, 2022 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Memorial Coliseum

Oct. 1, 2022 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Oct. 2, 2022 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Oct. 4, 2022 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Rammstein 2023 Tour Dates (Newly Added)

May 22, 2023 – Vilnius, Lithuania @ Vingis Park

May 27, 2023 – Helsinki, Finland @ Olympiastadion

May 28, 2023 – Helsinki, Finland @ Olympiastadion

June 2, 2023 – Odense, Denmark @ Dyrskueplads

June 7, 2023 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

June 8, 2023 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

June 14, 2023 – Trencin, Slovakia @ Trencin Airport

June 17, 2023 – Bern, Switzerland @ Stadion Wankdorf

June 18, 2023 – Bern, Switzerland @ Stadion Wankdorf

June 23, 2023 – Madrid, Spain @ Estadio Civitas

June 26, 2023 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio Da Luz

July 1, 2023 – Padova, Italy @ Stadio Euganeo

July 6, 2023 – Groningen, Netherlands @ Stadspark

July 11, 2023 – Budapest, Hengary @ Puskas Arena

July 15, 2023 – Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion

July 16, 2023 – Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion

July 22, 2023 – Paris, France @ Stade de France

July 26, 2023 – Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadion

July 30, 2023 – Chorzow, Poland @ Stadion Slaski

Aug. 4, 2023 – Brussels, Belgium @ Baudouin Stadium