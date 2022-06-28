Rammstein Show in England Could Be Heard Over 10 Miles From Venue

A Rammstein concert this week in Coventry, England, was so loud that citizens over 10 miles away from the venue reported hearing it. Several shared noise complaints online, according to the Coventry Telegraph, a local tabloid. That's one loud show!

North American fans will be able to test their hearing at a Rammstein gig in the U.S. or Canada soon. The German industrial metal band kicks off its previously postponed American dates in August. Stateside fans can get their Rammstein tickets now.

On Sunday (June 26), those in Coventry got a first-hand taste of the signature Rammstein loudness — even if they weren't at the concert. As the Till Lindemann-led group lit up the city's CBS Arena, the Rammstein sound emanated far and wide.

"Householders leapt onto social media to report hearing 'loud thumping' across Nuneaton and as far away as Burton Hastings — which is eleven miles away," the Telegraph said. "Some were confused at what the noise until others said it was the rock band's gig."

Rammstein perform onstage in June 2022. Malte Krudewig, Getty Images

The report continued, "Posts on Facebook discussed hearing everything from a 'loud thumping' to a 'loud beat' through their closed windows. … A loud boom was heard around 10:20PM as fireworks lit up the night sky to end the gig." (The Telegraph did not provide links to any Facebook posts.)

Rammstein fans may be unsurprised at the far-traveling cacophony. After all, the group creates many extreme moments onstage, in addition to playing at max volume. And did we mention fire? Last year, Rammstein's pyro tech shared how much fuel the band uses per show.

In April, Rammstein released their eighth studio album, Zeit. It contains the singles "Dicke Titten," "Zick Zack" and the title track. The effort follows Rammstein's 2019 untitled album.

Watch fan-captured footage from the Coventry show below. See Rammstein's remaining world tour dates for 2022 under the videos.

Rammstein Perform in Coventry, England - June 26, 2022

Rammstein 2022 Tour Dates

June 30 – Cardiff, Wales @ Principality Stadium

July 4 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark

July 5 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark

July 8 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium

July 9 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium

July 12 – Turin, Italy @ Stadio Olimpico

July 16 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

July 20 – Tallinn, Estonia @ Song Festival

July 24 – Oslo, Norway @ Bjerke Travbane

July 28 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi Stadium

July 29 –Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi Stadium

July 30 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi Stadium

Aug. 3 – Ostend, Belgium @ Park De Nieuwe

Aug. 3 – Ostend, Belgium @ Park De Nieuwe

Aug. 21 – Montreal, Canada @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

Aug. 27 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Staidum

Aug. 31 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field

Sept. 3 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Sept. 6 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ Metlife Stadium

Sept. 9 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

Sept. 17 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

Sept. 23 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Memorial Coliseum

Sept. 24 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Memorial Coliseum

Oct. 1 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Oct. 2 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Oct. 4 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol