Rammstein’s First Ever North American Stadium Tour

The North American debut of the most extreme spectacle in live music will finally take place in fall 2022, when RAMMSTEIN brings its full-scale stadium production to this continent for the first time ever.

Rock 'n' roll’s most ambitious pyro-theatrical experience will be on display for a series of 12 open-air dates beginning Aug. 21, 2022 at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal and setting seven U.S. stadiums ablaze before concluding at Foro Sol in Mexico City on Oct. 4, 2022.

The tour is produced by AEG Presents and you can get tickets here.

