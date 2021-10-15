In advance of the 2021 induction ceremonies for a new class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame entrants, the Rock Hall has revealed plans to celebrate the incoming members with a Rock Hall 2021 Inductee Exhibit that includes guitars used by Randy Rhoads and Dave Grohl as well as other key items associated with the new inductees.

The exhibit will launch on Oct. 24 at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland, with Foo Fighters, Randy Rhoads, Tina Turner, Carole King, the Go-Go's, Jay-Z, Todd Rundgren, Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, Gil Scott-Heron, LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Clarence Avant all represented.

For the Foo Fighters portion of the exhibit, fans can look for Dave Grohl's Dan Armstrong Ampeg guitar, which was used as his main guitar during the One By One era and “Wasting Light” tour. Grohl has called it one of his favorite guitars. He actually owns four Ampegs that are all tuned differently for various Foo Fighters songs and are featured in three of the band’s most popular videos - “All My Life,” “The One” and “Times Like These.”

Rhoads, whose career took off as Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist, is represented in the exhibit with a personally designed white asymmetrically V-shaped Jackson Concorde guitar, one of the most iconic guitars ever made by one of the most influential rock guitar players in history. Rhoads is going into the Rock Hall this year as one of the entries for Musical Excellence.

The exhibit also features Tina Turner's red lace dress from the "Private Dancer" video, Carole King's Acrosonic piano and bench, Todd Rundgren's embroidered purple suit worn during his 1978 tour and while recording his Back to the Bars live album, Billy Preston's Casio Voice Arranger VA-10 keyboard, the Go-Go's' costumes and instruments and Gil Scott-Heron's signature brown hat.

The 36th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place Oct. 30 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland with a highlights special to later air on HBO and HBO Max.