Rapper’s New Mask Is Being Compared to a Classic Slipknot Mask

Rapper Playboi Carti recently debuted a new mask that many Slipknot fans feel looks a little familiar.

In late February, Underground Sound and Hyperpop Daily both posted footage of Playboi Carti sporting a new mask backstage at Accor Arena during a stop in Paris, France. While asking for thoughts on the new look, many of the responders immediately noted the close proximity to the mask that Chris Fehn used to wear when he was a member of Slipknot.

Carti's mask is completely black with silver studs around the side of the facial plate, but the most distinctive feature is the protruding nose similar to that of the character Pinocchio.

Fehn, the former Slipknot percussionist, was best known for wearing a similar long-nosed mask while a member of the band that was dubbed "The Liar" mask.

Responders piled on in the comments, immediately drawing comparisons to Slipknot while also having a little fun with Slipknot's recent instability in their lineup as well.

"N**** went from Casey Jones to Slipknot in the matter of 2 weeks," remarked one responder. "Lil bro is not doing back up screams for Corey Taylor," added another. Meanwhile others called out Chris Fehn by name when referencing what the mask looks like.

Fans thoughts on the look varied, with the rapper taking criticism but a few compliments on his mask style.

"Slipknot did it first buh it’s still tuff af," remarked one person, while another offered, "Copying Slipknot is crazy" and third person added, "Love carti but the slipknot biting is insane."

And, as stated, with Slipknot's recent lineup instability, others in the Instagram thread were suggesting as a joke that Playboi Carti was the band's new drummer.

That said, many fans have been speculating online that former Sepultura drummer Eloy Casagrande is the new man behind the kit after last year's dismissal of Jay Weinberg. The group posted some video footage of the new drummer of the weekend, adding to the already significant speculation. But as of yet, there has been no official confirmation on who is taking over behind the kit.

What do you think? Is this a direct nod of respect to Slipknot? Is it ripping off the band? Or do you think Playboi Carti might be totally unaware of the mask as it relates to Slipknot's history and just thought it was a bad ass look? Check out the post below.