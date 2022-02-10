Ratt singer Stephen Pearcy's sibling Bill Wayne Pearcy has passed away. The founder and singer revealed the news in a social media post with a heartfelt tribute that can be read below.

Pearcy lost his brother nearly eight years after the death of his sister, according to Blabbermouth. His brother passed away on Feb. 9.

The Ratt vocalist commented, "2/9/2022 [folded hands emoji] R.I.P. my brother Bill Wayne Pearcy, may you find peace, you will be missed. It's been tough now you can rest brother. Love you. SEPearcy"

Pearcy also shared two photos of him and his brother alongside the post, which you can see below.

The Ratt singer opened up about his childhood in his autobiography he released in 2013 "Sex, Drugs, Ratt & Roll: My Life In Rock." His father passed away from a heroin overdose when he was 12 years old and Pearcy became a drug addict by the time he was 15.

Pearcy has had a lot of hardships in his life including a three-year-long private battle with liver cancer, which he found about through a blood test. The musician opened up about his experience with the disease in an interview with Laughingmonkeymusic.

"I don't know why I'm still here," Pearcy stated. "But, look, I'm appreciating every day and minute above ground here, because all of our peers are seemingly disappearing. And it's such a drag. But it's under control. And I never wanted to bring it up until I really started feeling guilty about it."

A cause of death for Pearcy's brother was not given. Our thoughts are with him during this difficult time.