In the 10-plus years since Ratt's last album, Infestation, was released, the band has undergone numerous lineup changes and sparred in court over which member(s) own the legal rights to the band name. A new album was expected to be released sometime soon, though singer Stephen Pearcy has now suggested that will not happen unless the surviving classic lineup gets back together to write and record it.

The singer spoke with Sirius XM's Eddie Trunk on the 'Trunk Nation' program and offered a glimpse into that latest ongoings within Ratt, having stated (transcription via Blabbermouth), "I wouldn't want to put a Ratt record out there without the original guys. I mean, it just wouldn't make sense. We've tried it."

This stands in contrast of an October update from Pearcy, who had stressed that new Ratt music was indeed on the way and that he had been writing with guitarist Jordan Ziff, who joined the group in 2018 after longtime axeman Warren DeMartini stepped down.

Pearcy acknowledged that Ratt's direction had changed once guitarist Robbin Crosby left in 1991 (he later died in 2002). "He was my right-hand man creating this monster," said the frontman, "And I knew it — I knew once he was out, we would be going through motions. It's all cool, and it's great, but how many replacements can you have in a band and still consider it legit? So if we're going to have something on plastic, so to speak, forever, I'd rather have the original band do a record and just not do a Ratt record until that day comes — if it ever happens."

Despite DeMartini no longer being an active member of Ratt, Pearcy confirmed the two still talk and did so very recently as they had "some business" to discuss, as well as some ground to cover regarding "some of the stuff we wrote," in reference to new material.

"Warren and I actually had a song in the can, written, that we can actually play and release. And there was another one we were starting to work on that was amazing. So you get me and Warren in a room, and we'll start writing immediately," offered Pearcy.

He also informed Trunk that he and former drummer Bobby Blotzer (who toured under his own version of Ratt while battling the other members in court over the name) still communicate as well and that their relationship is a "love-hate, brother kind of a gig"

"We keep in touch and talk about positive things," said Pearcy of Blotzer. "He still has interest, so there are some things to talk about. And Warren is the same."

"Look, life goes on," he explained. "Life's short. Hate's not a good thing. There's communication. But I can't say anything."

Returning to the idea of a new album, Pearcy reiterated it is something he wants to do with the classic Ratt members. "I really wouldn't wanna have guys that weren't really in the band on the record and I think that was Warren's sentiment a long time ago — without having me on a record — so I'm just giving back the courtesy consideration," he elaborated.

For now, the plan appears to be to connect with DeMartini some more and finish up one song to be released.

"If we ever do a record, let it be the real guys, and call it a day. If that's the last thing we do, well, let's do it. If not, hey, we've got the records. That's all I can say," he explained before suggesting Ratt are "not the most dysfunctional band on the planet."

"The smart [bands] make an effort to take care of business," asserted the frontman. "Motley [Crue] — I don't know if they even talk to each other, but they're getting the business done. And that's where I'm at. What are you — punishing somebody? You're getting back at somebody? You're holding a grudge, vendetta… It's all bullshit. We're all gonna die anyway. Go figure it out."