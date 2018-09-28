Ratt are back on the road with classic era members Stephen Pearcy and Juan Croucier leading the way, but they might want to take a mulligan on their performance at The Paramount in Huntington, N.Y. earlier this week. The show went so poorly that Pearcy later posted an apology on the band's social media for the performance, in which he appeared to be slurring his words and had difficulty standing.

Fan-shot footage from the show has surfaced online, with Pearcy seen sitting on the drum riser during the performance for one song, and hanging onto the drums again to prop himself up during a performance of "Round and Round."

During the Wednesday (Sept. 26) performance, Juan Croucier addressed the crowd, revealing, "Let me just say something, all right? In case you guys didn't notice, Mr. Stephen Pearcy is in a lot of pain. But tonight, we said there's no way, there's no way we're canceling this show. Because we love you guys. We love each and every one of you, and thank you so much for coming down. We promise we'll be back, without the injury, okay? Thank you so much for your understanding. We're gonna keep going and do our best."

In a Facebook post on the band's site, Pearcy stated, "I want to apologize to RATT fans for last night’s performance and especially to those that were at the show. I am dealing with a pain management issue due to a bad knee that is scheduled to be replaced in January. And last night I made the critical error of adding alcohol to my pain meds while onstage, and it destroyed my performance. Again there is no excuse for my behavior. I sincerely apologize to RATT fans, my band, Live Nation, my friends, and family."

Watch Ratt's Performance of "Round and Round" in Huntington, N.Y.

