10 Reasons Why Iron Maiden’s ‘The Number of the Beast’ Is So Damn Good

Heavy metal wouldn’t be what it is today without Iron Maiden, and despite the English ensemble’s quality ebbing and flowing a tad over the past 40-odd years, they’ve remained one of the genre’s most reliable and revered acts.

While predecessors Iron Maiden and Killers were certainly important – and they still kick ass – it’s their third LP, 1982’s The Number of the Beast, that was truly seminal to their sound and success.

Beyond seeing them reach new creative and commercial heights in general, the record found them joining forces with perhaps the greatest frontman in all of heavy metal. Thus, virtually everything that came afterward owes a debt to it.

Back in 2016, we decided that it’s still Iron Maiden’s crowning achievement (and no, last year’s stellar Senjutsu wouldn’t have dethroned it). Honestly, there are dozens of reasons for why that is, but we’ll just stick to the following 10 to demonstrate that The Number of the Beast totally eclipses the competition.