Red Hot Chili Peppers Score 18 New Gold + Platinum Certifications

Members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers may each need to put an addition onto their respective homes to make way for the plaques that will soon be arriving for their whopping 18 new gold and platinum song and album certifications that were just handed down by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

With on-demand streams now counting toward certification in recent years, the adjustment to the RIAA model has yielded a windfall of new awards for dozens of rock and metal artists. These updates tend to come in bunches, as is the case with the Chili Peppers, who endured lengthy gaps between RIAA updates. Some of the new certifications even landed the band successive awards for gold and platinum simultaneously as the tallies were updated.

Amid the 18 new certifications, three were for albums — Californication, Stadium Arcadium and The Getaway — while the remainder was a mix of singles spanning decades in the band's career.

Four of the new single certifications came on Sept. 23, saluting four songs from the Blood Sugar Sex Magik album. while the remainder of the certifications were officially announced by the RIAA website on Sept. 28.

View all of the new awards directly below.

Red Hot Chili Peppers — New RIAA Gold + Platinum Album + Single Certifications

"Under the Bridge" — 6x Platinum

"Californication" — 5x Platinum

"Dani California" — 5x Platinum

"Scar Tissue" — 4x Platinum

"Snow (Hey Oh)" — 4x Platinum

"Can't Stop" — 3x Platinum

"Otherside" — 3x Platinum

"Give It Away" — 2x Platinum

"The Adventures of Rain Dance Maggie" — Platinum

"Dark Necessities" — Platinum

"Tell Me Baby" — Platinum

"Around the World" — Gold

"Breaking the Girl" — Gold

"Suck My Kiss" — Gold

"The Zephyr Song" — Gold

Californication — 7x Platinum

Stadium Arcadium — 4x Platinum

The Getaway — Gold