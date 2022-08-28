Red Hot Chili Peppers Win 2022 MTV VMA for Best Rock Video

Congrats to Red Hot Chili Peppers, winners of the Best Rock Video for "Black Summer" at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

It was a stacked field featuring past MTV VMA winner Foo Fighters, who this year were up for their "Love Never Dies" video, as well as past nominee Jack White (nominated this year for "Taking Me Back"). The category also included Shinedown's "Planet Zero," Three Days Grace's "So Called Life" and Muse's "Won't Stand Down," which were the first ever nominations in the Best Rock Video category for each act.

Like many of the categories, the winner was chosen via fan vote. The fans obviously resonated with "Black Summer," a video that found the band performing the song in front of various sunsets and landscapes. It was the first single they released from their album Unlimited Love, which came out in April. Their second album of 2022, Return of the Dream Canteen, will be out Oct. 14.

After the Chili Peppers were announced as the winners of Best Rock Video, Anthony Kiedis and Flea jokingly had a "thank-off" onstage, where the duo went back and forth naming as many people as they could think of to thank for their support. This was a reference to Flea's acceptance speech earlier in the night, after they received the Global Icon Award and performed "Black Summer" and "Can't Stop."

Congrats to Red Hot Chili Peppers winner of the 2022 MTV VMA for Best Rock Video. See the full list of rock and alternative winners here, revisit the winning video below and stay tuned for more coverage of the MTV VMAs.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Black Summer"