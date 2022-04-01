Artists have all different ways of determining whether they think they've "made it" or not. While Red Hot Chili Peppers have most certainly "made it," drummer Chad Smith has his own adorable way of measuring his personal success.

His mom.

The Chili Peppers have won six Grammy awards, had seven albums reach the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and have sold over 80 million records worldwide. But, Smith's creator is who he cares the most about impressing.

"My mother was so overwhelmed with excitement and she was so proud to hear that the band was getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," Smith told Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez in an exclusive interview. "That's something that she can relate to. My mother is 95 years old, okay? And she's like, 'Oh my god, you're getting a star! Carol Burnett has a star and Bob Hope!'"

The rocker further stated that if he can make his mother proud at 95 after what he put her through during his youth, then he's satisfied.

Red Hot Chili Peppers just received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday (March 31). They shared a photo of the star, as well as a video recap of the event on their Instagram. "To our fans we love you forever," they wrote. See the posts below.

Their latest album Unlimited Love is out today, and is their first with guitarist John Frusciante since 2006's Stadium Arcadium. Purchase your copy, as well as exclusive merchandise, on the band's website.

The full discussion with Smith will air on Loudwire Nights next week on Wednesday, April 6 at 7PM ET.

