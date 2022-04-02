Red Hot Chili Peppers Perform on ‘Fallon’ and ‘Kimmel’ in the Same Night

Following the recent release of their new album Unlimited Love, Red Hot Chili Peppers performed a special late-night double feature. They appeared on both The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as well as on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (April 1). Check out the performances below.

For some April Fool's Day fun, the two hosts traded places, with Fallon taking over Kimmel's show and vice versa.

Red Hot Chili Peppers performed “These Are The Ways” for Jimmy Kimmel Live! and “Black Summer” for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The band also paid tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, his name appearing on the head of Chad Smith's bass drum during both performances.

Unlimited Love marks the Chili Peppers' first album with guitarist John Frusciante since 2006. Vocalist Anthony Kiedis recently spoke to Zane Lowe about the guitarist's initial departure from the band.

"We were both quite foolish at that stage," Kiedis says, telling Lowe about Frusciante's exit amidst promotion of 1991's Blood Sugar Sex Magik release. "We talked about it earlier. I wanted things the way I wanted it and he wanted it the way he wanted it. And he may have been more evolved in some ways and less in others, but he disappeared and somehow we did survive and had this very interesting era with Dave Navarro and John went down as far as he could. And then, just the whisper of a ghost saying, 'Hey, I'm not gone yet,' Or like, okay, 'Let's do this.'"

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon