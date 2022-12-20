Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea Welcomes First Baby with Wife Melody Ehsani

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea has just welcomed his first child with wife Melody Ehsani, People reports.

The couple got married back in October 2019, and while it’s the first baby for fashion designer Ehsani, it’s the third for Flea. He also shares daughter Clara, 34, with ex-wife Loesha Zeviar, as well as daughter Sunny Bebop, 17, with model/ex-fiancée Frankie Rayder.

Ehsani (who’s also the global creative director for Women's Foot Locker) originally announced her pregnancy back in July (via Instagram), with the comment: “I’ve put on a couple pounds.” Naturally, she received plenty of excited reactions from fans and celebrities.

For instance, musician/actor Janelle Monáe wrote: “Ongooodnessss congrats b e a u t y,” while comedy actor/writer Mindy Kaling replied: “Congratulations!!”

You can see Ehsani’s post below.

As for Flea, he shared the news with E! News this past Thursday (Dec. 15) at the premiere of Damien Chazelle’s new film, Babylon. While it stars Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Diego Calva, the movie also features the famed bassist as supporting character Bob Levine.

“I'm very happy. I haven’t been doing a lot of sleeping, but I've been doing a lot of floating on a cloud of love,” he told The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes.

People also noted that a few days prior to the baby’s arrival, Flea remarked: “I love being a dad, and I can't even believe that I'm about to have another baby. I'm just excited about laying down at night with a little baby on my chest and smelling its little breath and feeling its soft little feet.”

Last Tuesday (Dec. 13), Flea tweeted, “I am overwhelmed with love and joy,” no doubt in relation to the happy news:

Of course, that’s not the only reason Flea is celebrating these days, as Red Hot Chili Peppers’ latest LPs – Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen, both released this year – have been doing quite well critically and commercially. In particular, the former record made Loudwire’s list of the 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022. As for the latter, it peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart and at No. 2 on the U.K. Albums Chart.

The band is even embarking on a 2023 international tour with six different openers! You can purchase tickets here and see the full list of tour dates here.

Congrats to Flea and Ehsani!