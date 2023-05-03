Book or movie? Do you read the novel before you watch its film adaptation? To that end, Red Hot Chili Peppers bass legend Flea recently defended the Cohen brothers' 2007 film version of No Country for Old Men to another famous other, Joyce Carol Oates.

No Country for Old Men is an acclaimed 2005 novel written by renowned author Cormac McCarthy set in the 1980s Southwestern backcountry that fictionalizes a botched drug deal and the havoc that ensues. The 2007 movie adaptation won the Academy Award for Best Picture that year. Oates is also a famed author — she was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for several novels, such as Black Water (1992) and Blonde (2000).

But on Twitter Monday (May 1), Oates seemed to disparagingly question the movie version's merits compared to the book. It prompted a reply from the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist on the site.

READ MORE: Flea's Top 3 Favorite Bass Lines

Striking a respectful tone, Flea responded to Oates' tweet, "Dear Joyce, Though it would be difficult to capture the nuance and depth of the novel in a feature film, the Coen's definitely established the action as a metaphor for a much deeper look at humanity, as Cormac did. It's a great movie. - Your fan, Flea."

What Was Flea Responding To?

The musician's response was quote-tweeted above Oates' remark about No Country for Old Men that she appended to a fan's tweet showing stills from the movie that feature the actor Javier Bardem in character as the book and film's hitman, Anton Chigurh.

Oates hasn't seen the movie. "I much admire the Coen brothers," she relayed. "I have avoided this film since I know the novel, & can assume it's mostly about a psychopath shooting people at whim to establish a resume as a hitman. much gore, a repetitive heavy-handed theme. is the film more than this?"

Red Hot Chili Peppers on Tour

Meanwhile, Red Hot Chili Peppers tour this summer. See the dates under the tweet; get tickets here. Last year, they released two albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen, their first new material with returning guitarist John Frusciante.

No Country for Old Men (2007) Trailer

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2023 Tour Dates

May 12 – San Diego, Calif. @ Snapdragon Stadium

May 14 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

May 17 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

May 19 – Gulf Shores, Ala. @ Hangout Fest

May 25 – Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park

May 28 – Napa Valley, Calif. @ BottleRock

June 18 – Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Pinkpop

June 21 – Warsaw, Poland @ Narodowy

June 24 – Odense, Denmark @ Tinderbox

June 26 – Mannheim, Germany @ Maimarktgelande

June 30 – Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

July 2 – Milan, Italy @ I-Days

July 6 – Lison, Portugal @ NOS Live

July 8 – Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool

July 11 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium

July 14 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stadium

July 17 – Carhaix, France @ Lex Vielles Charrues

July 21 – London, England @ Hotspur Stadium

July 23 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Hampden Park

Aug. 6 – Chicago, Ill. @ Lollapalooza

Sept. 30 – Bridgeport, Ct. @ Sound on Sound