Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Singer Tells Trump Voters They ‘Are Not Allowed’ at Band’s Shows

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus singer Ronnie Winter has let his thoughts be known on supporters of Donald Trump, stating on social media, "You are not allowed to come to my shows."

Over the weekend, Winter posted a video to his Instagram account in which he laid out how he feels in particular about the Christian population of the band's fanbase who voted for Donald Trump in the last election.

In his post, the singer, stated, "Hi, I'm Ronnie Winter. I sing for the Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, and I actually follow what Jesus says. If you're a Christian and you're watching this and you voted for Donald Trump, shame on you. You are not allowed to come to my shows. I don't want you there. Don't come to my shows. It's awesome that you love 'Face Down.' It's not for you. It's not your song. It is not your song."

The vocalist issued a warning that those who do come to the shows might what they consider "a lot of woke propaganda," but he added, "You're going to hear the actual words of Jesus. You're going to see a lot of acceptance from all areas of life and races, and you're just going to see a lot of harmony. That's not what you're about. Don't come."

His full statement and Instagram video can be viewed below:

What's up? Ronnie from Red Jumpsuit here. Just doing a quick little PSA. I thought I was pretty clear about all this stuff in 2020. As you notice on my Instagram, I did not remove any of that stuff from the Stay Woke campaign. I guess you guys are calling it from 2020. Look, man, the thing about being woke is you're awake. And once you're awake, you can never go to sleep. And not only has nothing changed, but everything they said was going to happen, the woke people has happened. You have done nothing but prove them right. So here it is again, in case somehow you missed it. Hi, I'm Ronnie Winter. I sing for the Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, and I actually follow what Jesus says. If you're a Christian and you're watching this and you voted for Donald Trump, shame on you. You are not allowed to come to my shows. I don't want you there. Don't come to my shows. It's awesome that you love Face Down. It's not for you. It's not your song. It is not your song. If you voted for Donald Trump, do not come to my shows or ever, not just these four years. Don't come to my shows because you're going to hear a lot of woke propaganda, and you're going to hear the actual words of Jesus. You're going to see a lot of acceptance from all areas of life and races, and you're just going to see a lot of harmony. That's not what you're about. Don't come. Refunds are available. Forever, don't come. Goodbye.

About The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus + Their 2025 Tour

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus broke out in 2006 with the Don't You Fake It album and their biggest hit, "Face Down." Their follow-up, Lonely Road, was a modest success featuring two radio singles in "You Better Pray" and "Pen & Paper."

READ MORE: 20 Artists Who Told Politicians to Stop Using Their Music

Recent years have seen the band not as prominent in the mainstream rock scene, but still scoring chart-topping songs at Christian Rock radio. Their most recent album was 2018's The Awakening.

Having played the Vans Warped Tour stop in Washington, D.C. over the weekend, the group currently has shows booked through June 29 on their current tour leg. A second U.S. tour leg kicks off Aug. 14 in Oklahoma City. Meanwhile, the band is also booked at the two other Vans Warped Tour stops, as well as the When We Were Young, Louder Than Life, Rock the Locks and Aftershock festivals this fall.

For all dates and ticketing information, check The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus website.