Refused’s Dennis Lyxzen Suffers Heart Attack, Shares Statement

Refused vocalist Dennis Lyxzen suffered a heart attack in his hotel room and has issued a statement on his current condition.

Lyxzen's Instagram post shows him lying in a hospital bed with wires and tubes running across his body. He flashes a peace sign hand gesture at the camera and offers a written update, recapping the medical emergency.

Reassuring fans, the 51-year-old vocalist said he feels okay "under the circumstances," but the experience was "extremely painful and wildly scary." He also thanks the "wonderful doctors and nurses" at the hospital in Uppsala, Sweden.

As a result, Refused have canceled their June 14 show in their home country, which would've been their first since March of 2020.

"The good news is that with medication I can get back to my rocking self hopefully sooner than later," Lyzxen adds.

Read the full statement below.

Thanks the the wonderful doctors and nurses at the Uppsala hospital I’m still around to fight another day.

Under the circumstances I feel ok. Sore and tired and really shook up. I real really hate cancelling show but the doctor said no rock for a couple of weeks.

Which means that the @refused show at @rosendalgardenparty is not happening.

A complete bummer as I was really looking forward to it. But hopefully I/we will be able to make up to you soon. The good news is that with medication I can get back to my rocking self hopefully sooner than later. Life is weird and precious. Take care of each and tell your loved ones that you love them.

Loudwire wishes Lyxzen a quick and full recovery. Get well soon!