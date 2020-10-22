Refused Pull From Swedish House Mafia on New Song ‘Born on the Outs’

Does the shape of punk to come have an EDM influence? Refused are back just a year after their stellar War Music album with a new EP titled The Malignant Fire and a lead track "Born on the Outs" that might have some familiarity for fans of EDM kings Swedish House Mafia.

"Kris [Steen, guitars] has talked about the riff in the Swedish House Mafia song 'Greyhound' forever, so we decided to give it our own spin," singer Dennis Lyxzén says. "[Drummer] David [Sandström] and I added some lyrics for this version, which we've called 'Born on the Outs.' Make no mistake though; this is very much 'Greyhound.' But with added lyrics about people who refused to take a side in the ongoing fight against fascism. So, you know, another ordinary Refused song." Check out the lyrics below.

Here’s a riddle

What is a moderate

When there’s no middle

Clutching the rudder

While the boats on fire

Knee deep in fascists

But you’re undecided Your defense is

Ok but what about

You straddle fences

As yet another

Hate crime commences

Can’t stop a nazi

With good intentions With your silence you vote for their oppression

With your violence you vote continuation The future stands and weighs

As millions live in pain

On moderations grave

I carve my name in hate Change the station

I need a better song

It’s not my nation

Until it’s everyones As millions die in vain

The future stands and weighs

On moderations grave

I carve my name in hate Born on the outside

I accept my fate

I carve my name in hate x2

Hate hate

I carve my name in hate With your silence you vote for their oppression

With your violence you vote continuation x2 Born on the outside carve my name

Born on the outside to fulfill my fate

Born on the outside carve my name x2 Born on the outside

I accept my fate

I carve my name in hate x2

Hate hate

I carve my name in hate

In addition to "Born on the Outs," The Malignant Fire EP includes four more cuts. The set, which does include one War Music album track along with the other originals, is due Nov. 20.

Lyxzen says of the set, "There are certain traditions within the Refused camp and one of the sturdiest is the idea that after every album there comes an EP. This time, however, I think that we outdid ourselves."

He continues, "'Malfire' is my favorite song of the record so it's more than fitting that we shine some extra light on that. This EP was supposed to be something that was released before a tour but in these weird times that tour never happened. However, this still a great EP that follows a great record. More than ever, we need music to lead the way when things are the darkest. Here's a little attempt from us."

Pre-orders for The Malignant Fire EP are being taken here. See the track listing below.

Refused can also be heard as the voice of the band Samurai in the new CyberPunk 2077 video game.

Refused, "Born on the Outs"

Refused, The Malignant Fire EP Track Listing:

"Malfire"

"Born On The Outs"

"Organic Organic Organic (Go Fuck Yourself)"

"Faceless Corporate Violence"

"Jackals Can't Be Bothered To Dream"