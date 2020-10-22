Refused Pull From Swedish House Mafia on New Song ‘Born on the Outs’
Does the shape of punk to come have an EDM influence? Refused are back just a year after their stellar War Music album with a new EP titled The Malignant Fire and a lead track "Born on the Outs" that might have some familiarity for fans of EDM kings Swedish House Mafia.
"Kris [Steen, guitars] has talked about the riff in the Swedish House Mafia song 'Greyhound' forever, so we decided to give it our own spin," singer Dennis Lyxzén says. "[Drummer] David [Sandström] and I added some lyrics for this version, which we've called 'Born on the Outs.' Make no mistake though; this is very much 'Greyhound.' But with added lyrics about people who refused to take a side in the ongoing fight against fascism. So, you know, another ordinary Refused song." Check out the lyrics below.
Here’s a riddle
What is a moderate
When there’s no middle
Clutching the rudder
While the boats on fire
Knee deep in fascists
But you’re undecided
Your defense is
Ok but what about
You straddle fences
As yet another
Hate crime commences
Can’t stop a nazi
With good intentions
With your silence you vote for their oppression
With your violence you vote continuation
The future stands and weighs
As millions live in pain
On moderations grave
I carve my name in hate
Change the station
I need a better song
It’s not my nation
Until it’s everyones
As millions die in vain
The future stands and weighs
On moderations grave
I carve my name in hate
Born on the outside
I accept my fate
I carve my name in hate x2
Hate hate
I carve my name in hate
With your silence you vote for their oppression
With your violence you vote continuation x2
Born on the outside carve my name
Born on the outside to fulfill my fate
Born on the outside carve my name x2
Born on the outside
I accept my fate
I carve my name in hate x2
Hate hate
I carve my name in hate
In addition to "Born on the Outs," The Malignant Fire EP includes four more cuts. The set, which does include one War Music album track along with the other originals, is due Nov. 20.
Lyxzen says of the set, "There are certain traditions within the Refused camp and one of the sturdiest is the idea that after every album there comes an EP. This time, however, I think that we outdid ourselves."
He continues, "'Malfire' is my favorite song of the record so it's more than fitting that we shine some extra light on that. This EP was supposed to be something that was released before a tour but in these weird times that tour never happened. However, this still a great EP that follows a great record. More than ever, we need music to lead the way when things are the darkest. Here's a little attempt from us."
Pre-orders for The Malignant Fire EP are being taken here. See the track listing below.
Refused can also be heard as the voice of the band Samurai in the new CyberPunk 2077 video game.
Refused, "Born on the Outs"
Refused, The Malignant Fire EP Track Listing:
"Malfire"
"Born On The Outs"
"Organic Organic Organic (Go Fuck Yourself)"
"Faceless Corporate Violence"
"Jackals Can't Be Bothered To Dream"
