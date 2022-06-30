R.E.M.'s Mike Mills $6.5 Million Hollywood Home Has Amazing Views

R.E.M. bassist and vocalist Mike Mills has listed his home in Hollywood for $6.5 million. The musician's home was built in 1959, although it doesn't look like it, and is "one of two properties with direct views to the Hollywood Bowl" according to the listing.

Mills has four bedrooms, and four bathrooms and is nearly 4,000 square feet inside his Los Angeles home. There are some incredibly cool features inside the home like a 400-gallon aquarium, a pizza oven, and a bathroom that resembles Van Gogh's "Starry Night."

The home has tons of privacy as it's located in the private, gated community that's loved by celebrities, Outpost Estates. The R.E.M. musician's house definitely makes the most of its surroundings with three viewing decks and an observation deck.

Not only does the home boast views of the Hollywood Bowl, but it also has views of the Hollywood Sign, GriffithObservatory, Downtown L.A., and more. Take a tour of the unique $6.5 million home with a stone fireplace, pool, sliding glass doors and some amazing views.

