Report: Michelle Branch + Patrick Carney Pause Divorce Filing, Attempting Reconciliation

Musicians Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney appear to be giving their marriage another shot after Branch filed for divorce from The Black Keys drummer last month.

News of their split was initially revealed in August when Branch had initially tweeted about and then deleted her post about Carney's alleged infidelity. She then issued a statement that read, "To say that I am totally devastated doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness."

Police were called to investigate a domestic disturbance at the house the couple shared, with Branch initially being arrested for assault on Carney. On Aug. 25, prosecutors decided not to move forward with criminal charges against Branch, though no reason was given for the dismissal of the case.

Now comes a report from TMZ that the couple are attempting to give their marriage another shot, with Branch backing off the divorce filing. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the couple have decided to hold off on divorce proceedings for at least six months, at which point they'll decide if they want to dismiss the divorce or push ahead with their split.

The documents state that during their reconciliation effort, the couple may resume living together while participating in marriage counseling sessions.

Carney and Branch initially wed in New Orleans in 2019. Earlier this year, Branch gave birth to the couple's second child, a daughter named Willie Jacquet Carney. They're also parents to son Rhys, and Branch also has a teenage daughter from her first marriage.

The Black Keys released their Dropout Boogie album back in May and have been touring in support of the record. Branch, meanwhile, recently released the single "I'm a Man" from her upcoming album, The Trouble With Fever, which is due Sept. 16. The track and album was co-produced by Branch and Carney and is available to pre-order here. She's also scheduled to tour in September.