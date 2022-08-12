REPORT: Michelle Branch Arrested for Alleged Physical Assault on Patrick Carney for Cheating as Couple Separates

UPDATE: According to TMZ, Michelle Branch was arrested earlier this week after police were called to the home she shares with husband Patrick Carney. According to documents obtained by TMZ, police arrived around 2AM investigating a possible domestic disturbance. Branch admitted she had slapped Carney "one to two times" across the face per the court documents. Branch's bail was set at $1,000 and she was later released from custody.

Longtime couple Patrick Carney of The Black Keys and singer Michelle Branch have separated after three years of marriage.

Earlier this week, Branch had tweeted and then deleted a message accusing the drummer of cheating on her while she was at home with their 6-month-old baby. In revealing the separation to People magazine, Branch issued a statement that read, "To say that I am totally devastated doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness."

The couple welcomed their daughter, Willie Jacquet Carney, on Feb. 2 in Nashville. "She's named after Patrick's loving grandmother, Willie Madge Slate, and her middle name, Jacquet, is Michelle's mother Peggy's maiden name," the couple revealed in a statement at the time. Willie is the second child for the couple, who also have a son Rhys, and Branch has a teenage daughter from her first marriage.

Carney and Branch wed in New Orleans at the Marigny Opera House in April 2019.

The Black Keys released their Dropout Boogie album back in May and have been touring in support of the record. Branch, meanwhile, recently released the single "I'm a Man" from her upcoming album, The Trouble With Fever, which is due Sept. 16. The track and album was co-produced by Branch and Carney and is available to pre-order here. She's also scheduled to tour in September.