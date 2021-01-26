A voluptuous vampire lady from the newest Resident Evil game is making people randy across the globe. She’s supposed to be the game’s primary villain, but like Batman’s Poison Ivy or Star Wars’ Kylo Ren, the audience's fear of Resident Evil’s Lady Dimitrescu has been overridden by primal urges.

Resident Evil Village (aka Resident Evil 8) is the latest installment of the iconic survival horror series, bringing protagonist Ethan Winters into a mysterious village, not unlike previous Resident Evil games. Fans have been clamoring to learn more about Village, but the show has been stolen by Lady Dimitrescu and her fiendish assets.

According to Screenrant, the frighteningly tall Dimitrescu is the matriarch of the village’s Castle Dimitrescu. However, she may not be the one pulling the strings behind the scenes, as she seems to report to a character called Mother Miranda via phone. Regardless of her status, Lady Dimitrescu has left Resident Evil fans thirsty for a close encounter:

Resident Evil fans will be able to live out their sickest Lady Dimitrescu fantasies once Village is released on May 7. Watch the full trailer for the game below.

Resident Evil Village - 3rd Trailer