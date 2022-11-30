Resurrection Fest Announces Over 80 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Ghost, Slipknot, Pantera + More

It doesn't get much bigger than this is you're a hard rock and metal fan. Spain's Resurrection Fest has announced a massive lineup of bands for 2023, headlined by Ghost, Slipknot and the Pantera celebration.

A who's who of hard rock and metal will be descending upon Estrella Galicia in Vivero, Spain the weekend of June 28-July 1 2023. In total, over 80 bands have now confirmed their participation over the four-day weekend.

The Resurrection Fest, often referred to as "Resu," has continued to build its audience since its 2006 debut, showcasing the best in metal, rock, hardcore and punk. This year may be their best lineup to date, with the aforementioned Ghost, Slipknot and Pantera all topping the bill.

Other top acts booked for 2023 include Papa Roach, Architects, Alter Bridge, Powerwolf, Behemoth, The Ghost Inside, Fever 333, Motionless in White and Lacuna Coil.

Organizers have also revealed Meshuggah, Amaranthe, Carpathian Forest, Perturbator, Belphegor, Blind Channel, Sleep Token, Vended, Born of Osiris, Butcher Babies, Dead by April, Evile, Nervosa, Orbit Culture, Man With a Mission, Wind Rose, Nothing More, Imperial Triumphant, Baest, As Everything Unfolds, Brothers Till We Die, Megara, Diabulus in Musica, Morphium, Ktulu, Cemican, Dark Embrace and Lampr3a.

Other newly announced acts include Hatebreed, Black Flag, Desakato (Cira de Despedida), Kadavar, Madball, Rise of the Northstar, H20, Attila, Employed to Serve, Kublai Khan TX, Wargasm (U.K.), Ghostkid, Landmvrks, Harm's Way, Jesus Piece, Lion's Law, Slope, Polar, Paledusk, Spirit World, Escuela de Odio, Me Fritos and the Gimme Cheetos, Oscuro Culto, Corrosive and Youcanthide.

Plus, you'll also get sets from Alcest, Amenra, Mono, Coven, Lucifer, Brutus, 1000 Mods, Hallas, The Inspector Cluzo, Sylvaine, Konvent, Dvne, Sangre de Muerdago, Steak, Exxasens, Florence Black, Deleiba, Rosy Finch, Rodeo, The Baboon Show, Parasite Inc. and

Evil Impulse.

Tickets for the 2023 Resurrection Fest will go on sale tomorrow (Dec. 1) at 2PM local time. Stay tuned to the Resurrection Fest site for more details.

resurrection fest 2023 lineup Resurrection Fest loading...