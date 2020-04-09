Revocation Purchase 5,580 Masks for Nurses Thanks to Shirt Sale

Revocation are doing their part to help out during the coronavirus pandemic, recently issuing a new T-shirt with the proceeds received being designated to help health care workers during this time of crisis. With the sale now complete, the band reveals that 5,580 KN95 masks have been purchased and are en route to hospitals for the nursing staff.

"Thank you everyone that purchased a Stay Home tee. We were able to purchase 5,580 KN95 masks that we just finished boxing up to send to nurses & hospitals we have been in contact with around the US. Tees will begin shipping tomorrow," the band reposted from the Night Shift merch company.

In total, the group raised $10,240 from the sale of the "Stay Home" shirt, which they've now been able to turn around for those who need it.

Revocation are currently off the road with no dates scheduled until August. Keep up with their touring here.