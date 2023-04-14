Revocation’s David Davidson Breaks Wrist Onstage, Pulls a ‘Hetfield’ for Tour Remainder

Revocation frontman David Davidson has revealed that he suffered a broken wrist onstage recently, but while that will keep him from playing guitar, he has stated his plan to "pull a Hetfield" and finish the rest of the tour on vocals.

Davdison leaned into the similarity of the Hetfield situation, in which the Metallica frontman completed a tour just singing only after breaking his wrist while skateboarding. At the time, the vocalist was photographed holding up his arm in a cast while balancing a beer can on top. Davidson struck a similar pose with the same brand of beer can on his cast, showing a sense of humor asking #WhoWoreItBetter and noting, "Broke my wrist on tour. 0/10 do not recommend." Within the post, he also noted that he's "out of commission for 6-8 weeks"

“As many of you have noticed, I haven’t been playing guitar the past few nights on tour. I took a gnarly fall while performing on stage in Cincinnati when I tripped over a cable. I fell backwards and instinctively threw my wrist back to break my fall, but unfortunately I broke my wrist in the process," explained the frontman in a more detailed Instagram post.

"I could tell something was wrong as soon as I stood up but I ended up finishing the set and was hoping it was just a sprain. Got checked out the next day and the x ray showed I did in fact break my wrist, doctor said I won’t be able to play for the next 6-8 weeks which is a total bummer but I’ve decided to soldier on, pull a Hetfield and finish the rest of the tour on vocals," he added. "Come out to the rest of the dates and dust off your air guitars, I could use a hand with the solos.”

With a 6-8 week window, Davidson won't be healed by the time the current tour ends, but there are still seven more shows left on their run with Morbid Angel, as can be seen below.

Remaining Revocation Tour Dates

Apr. 14 – Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live

Apr. 15 – Worcester Palladium – Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium

Apr. 16 – Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage

Apr. 18 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ The Concourse

Apr. 19 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

Apr. 21 – Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

Apr. 22 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ The Culture Room