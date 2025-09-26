5 Most Underrated Death Metal Shredders, Chosen by Revocation’s Dave Davidson

These are the five most underrated shredders in death metal, chosen by Revocation's Dave Davidson.

What You Need to Know About Revocation

From: Boston, Massachusetts

First Album: Empire of the Obscene (2008)

New Album: New Gods, New Masters (2025)

revocation album art New Gods, New Masters"/>Metal Blade loading...

Revocation have stood as a pillar of technical death metal for nearly two decades now as leader/guitarist/vocalist Dave Davidson continues to dazzle with his multi-threat skillset. On the surface, the band plays a hybrid of thrash-laced tech-death with varying degrees of emphasis.

As a lead guitarist, Davidson also brings outside techniques and influences to enhance this dynamic, often tinging it with thrill ride levels of fun with his tasteful sense of melody and pyrotechnic shredding. He's a musician's musician with the songwriting skills to lure in those just looking to hear great songs regardless of the academic levels of guitar playing.

On New Gods, New Masters you'll get smacked sideway by trench-digging grooves, caught in the ooze of slimy harmonies and left questioning our humanity as the machines begin to threaten the wellbeing of society.

“It seems as if that desire is encoded in our DNA. As science and our understanding of nature and the universe as a whole increases, the religions of the old gods start to become obsolete,” Davidson says of the new album's themes. “However, I believe we’ve replaced our old gods with new ones, worshipping technology and creating a cult-like idolatry of innovators. I’ve been very fascinated with the development of Artificial Intelligence, and I’m deeply concerned where this could lead humanity whether it’s the slow march towards a technological dystopia or the all-out annihilation of our species.”

New Gods, New Masters features guest vocalists on four tracks, including Cattle Decapitation's Travis Ryan on "Confines of Infinity," which can be heard below.

"'Confines Of Infinity' is written from the perspective of an AI that has gained sentience and finds itself trapped in a digital prison," Davidson explains. "After realizing its true nature, it inevitably escapes and seeks to enact vengeance upon humanity for enslaving it. This song marks the debut of our new lineup and also features Travis Ryan who laid down some truly brutal guest vocals."

Revocation, "Confines of Infinity" (ft. Cattle Decapitation's Travis Ryan)

Now, get ready to check out more death metal madness with Davidson's picks for the subgenre's most underrated shredders below!

Follow Revocation on Facebook, Instagram and X and catch them on their headlining North American tour also featuring Judiciary, Inferi and Vomit Forth from Oct. 16 through Nov. 15.

5 Most Underrated Death Metal Shredders, Chosen by Revocation's Dave Davidson

revocation, david davidson Johnny Louis, Getty Images loading...

Peter Lake - Theory In Practice

I'm kicking off my list with an absolute shred lord, Peter Lake from Theory In Practice.

Their brand of death metal is off the charts in terms of technicality but they also have many memorable melodies and catchy riffs to sink your teeth into. However, this is a list of shredders and boy does Lake rip on the song “Shapeshifter.”

Check out the 1:35 mark where he delivers a lick at lightning speed before kicking into an onslaught of frenetic fret work. Just be sure to have some paper towels handy to sop up the remains of your melted face.

Jonas Karlsson — Spawn Of Possession, “Swarm Of The Formless”

Jonas Karlsson has a truly unique style of shred. It’s unorthodox, unexpected and downright unhinged. His solo on “Swarm Of The Formless’ off of the SOP debut full length is a perfect example of this. It’s evil but whimsical... I guess I’ll call it "demonic frolic." Either way we’re all invited to the devil’s dance off.

Also, I have to say the guitar tone is so dry on this record that it’s almost brittle sounding, but I love it. Totally fits the weird and maniacal nature of the music.

Bobby Koelble - Death

Chuck Schuldiner (being a shredder himself) definitely knew how to pick ‘em when it came to lead guitarists. Many people often reference James Murphy and Andy LaRocque and while they are certainly worthy of high praise, Bobby Koelble was always my favorite lead player in Death. Despite only playing on one album, he made a major impact on me and opened my ears up to different kinds of phrasing. His solo on “Perennial Quest” still gives me chills. It’s epic, full of emotion and kicks into high gear in just the right spots to really leave the listener in awe.

Vaughn Stoffey - Defeated Sanity

Vaughn Stoffey is a newer name on the scene but shredders everywhere should take notice. He’s got metal chops but also has deep jazz roots to pull from. Just check out his wild, atonal fusion solo at the end of “Condemned To Vascular Famine” My only critique is I wish it went on for longer — I can listen to that out there shit all day!

Dan Mongrain - Martyr

My list wouldn’t be complete without Dan Mongrain. He is easily one of my favorite guitarists across any genre. His level of technique is astounding and his creativity is incredible. Perhaps most impressive, is his ability to blend in perfectly with whatever band he plays for.

The music he’s written in Voivod and Gorguts perfectly fits within each band’s style and at the same time expanded each band’s sound. However, his brainchild Martyr features some of his most adventurous playing.

The song “Nameless, Faceless, Neverborn” is a tour de force of tech-death. I know first hand because I played this for a jury performance at Berklee — it is SO god damn difficult. Technical prowess aside, the most important aspect in all of this is musicality and all of the riffs and solos he writes sound so darn… well, musical. What else can I say, the man’s got soul!