Brutal New Revocation Song ‘Re-Crucified’ Features Trevor Strnad + George ‘Corpsegrinder’ Fisher

As we approach the Sept. 9 release of Revocation's new album, Netherheaven, the death metal trio have unfurled another blistering new song, "Re-Crucified," which features guest appearances by late The Black Dahlia Murder vocalist Trevor Strnad and Cannibal Corpse's George 'Corpsegrinder' Fisher.

"Normally we tend to close our albums with a more epic style of song, but with this record, I wanted to go in the opposite direction and end with a complete ripper. Inspired by 'Dante’s Inferno,' this song is meant to feel like a journey through hell, and due to the story-like nature of the lyrics, I enlisted the vocal talents of Trevor Strnad and George 'Corpsegrinder' Fisher to aid in our journey into the abyss," comments guitarist/vocalist Dave Davidson.

He continues, "Tragically, I received word of Trevor's passing immediately after we had finished filming the music videos for 'Netherheaven', and I was completely devastated by the news. Trevor was a close, personal friend of mine, and his passing was a terrible loss, not only for myself, but for the entire metal community. I'm proud that I could be a part of Trevor's immense and storied legacy in some small way. His performance along with George's are two of the highlights of the record for me. Rest in power Trevor, you will be sorely missed but your legacy will never die."

It's the all-out death metal assault you'd be perfectly right to expect, especially with these esteemed guests in tow. Strnad takes the lead on the second verse, leaving his distinct mark on the song and Corpsegrinder comes in right after over a slow, heaving part that's ideal for his gravely bellow.

Take a listen to "Re-Crucified" further down the page and pre-order your copy of Netherheaven, which will be released on Metal Blade, here. Catch Revocation on their headlining tour with Krisiun, Alluvial and Inoculation this fall — see all the stops and get tickets at this location.

A little over a month after the tragic passing of Strnad, The Black Dahlia Murder launched a charitable memorial T-shirt with proceeds helping the vocalist's family cover expenses incurred from his death. Additionally, proceeds will benefit the Common Ground Resource and Crisis Center. Learn more about the shirt and where you can purchase it here.

Revocation, "Re-Crucified" Lyrics

Refused at the gates banished to the underworld My only crime? A denial of Christ

Descending into this fiery pit of thriving chaos

Through arcane portals I enter pandemonium

Surrounded by corpses of souls and the ashes of angels

My igneous guide escorts me through the inferno

The burning stench of tainted flesh fills the acrid air

As we journey onward through the circles of hell This woeful forest moans as branches break like necks beneath our feet

A brood of harpies nesting in these rotted trees

Their talons scratch and claw at the spirits of the oak

Beyond the wood we travel further onto planes of blood and smoke

Inverted crosses litter the horizon

Sinners lashed by devil whips and speared in their sides

Demonic hammers driving infernal nails into the souls of the re-crucified Vile wings beat these frozen winds

Encased in ice

Prisoners of the 9th chasm

Behold the 3 faces of the inverted trinity

I, the abyssal god

The beast of black infinity

Revocation, "Re-Crucified" (feat. Trevor Strnad + George 'Corpsegrinder' Fisher)

