The Black Dahlia Murder Launch Charitable Trevor Strnad Memorial T-Shirt

The Black Dahlia Murder have launched a charitable Trevor Strnad memorial T-shirt in honor the late singer, who tragically died earlier this year in May.

The band shared an image of the T-shirt on their Instagram, which they have confirmed has been approved by Strnad's family. "We thank all Trevor's friends, family, and The Black Dahlia Murder fans around the world for the massive outpouring of support during this time," they wrote in the caption of the photo. "All proceeds will help his family cover expenses incurred by Trevor's death and benefit the Common Ground Resource & Crisis Center."

The shirt features a black and white design with a photo of the vocalist smiling, and his full name, Trevor Scott Strnad, written in a death metal font above. It's available for purchase now from Night Shift in the U.S., Probity in the U.K. and Direct Merch in Australia. Orders placed through Night Shift are expected to ship around July 29.

"Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him. A walking encyclopedia of all things music. He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show," the description of the shirt reads.

Common Ground is a mental health resource and crisis helpline that operates 24/7 and offers individuals the option to call, text or chat with volunteers to get information and referrals to local services. They also offer in-person services, including interventions and assessments, support groups for victims of abuse and those with substance abuse issues and more.