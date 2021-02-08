Rex Brown has entertained the notion of a Pantera "tribute" tour in the past, which would ideally see him share the stage with Philip Anselmo to celebrate the legacy of the band. However, he's shot down the idea of such tour featuring Zakk Wylde in place of Dimebag Darrell.

"It would be sold out stadium shows," Brown described to Eon Music of the potential tour. "Offers still come in for Philip and I to do it if we wanted to, but if you don’t have the other guys in the band it’s not going to sound the same. If we were ever to do something like that it would have to be spot on, or I wouldn’t do it. It would be a tribute."

Wylde was close friends with Darrell, and he kept in touch with the late guitarist's girlfriend Rita Haney after his death. In early 2020, Haney voiced her support for a Pantera tribute tour that would see Wylde join Brown and Anselmo, but Brown is confident that that wouldn't be the lineup they would go for.

"It’s going to come up, and it wouldn’t be Zakk Wylde, I guarantee you that. I’ve just put it out there so we can get on past it," the bassist declared.

Brown and Anselmo would also have to recruit a drummer to fill in for the late Vinnie Paul if they were to pursue a tribute tour in honor of Pantera. Stone Sour drummer Roy Mayorga filled in for Paul on tour with Hellyeah in 2019.