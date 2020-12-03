After 24 years on the air, Radio Disney will be shut down in early 2021. The news comes as an incredible benefit to uhh… [checks notes] music.

Radio Disney officially launched in November 1996 in Minneapolis, Atlanta, Salt Lake City and Birmingham, Ala. before going nationwide in 1998. The station became incredibly popular with young children (but really, parents of young children) for its heavily edited versions of Top 40 hits, removing profane language and suggestive content from its original cut.

“Radio Disney and Radio Disney Country will cease operations in the first quarter of 2021,” Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer of Disney Branded Television recently announced. “Radio Disney in Latin America is a separate operation and is not impacted by the announcement today.”

“The difficult decision to close these two radio networks coincided with Disney’s recently announced structural changes that call for Disney Branded Television to sharpen its focus on increasing production of kids’ and family content for Disney+ and Disney Channels. Division leaders also took into account the fast evolving media environment that provides more personalized music choices than ever to a generation of young consumers, and the ongoing public health crisis that continues to affect in-person music events.” [via Variety]

RIP Radio Disney and many thanks for bringing a merciful start to 2021. Your sacrifice will not be forgotten.