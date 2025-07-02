Black Sabbath is officially coming to an end, with their upcoming "Back to the Beginning" show happening this coming July 5th.

Through Black Sabbath's 50-plus year existence, there have been many highs and many lows through their staggering 19 album discography. While the upcoming Back to the Beginning show is almost guaranteed to be just Ozzy Osbourne material front to back, you'd be doing the band a major disservice to not acknowledge the work of Ronnie James Dio and Tony Martin during their stints with the band.

Everyone's relationship and how they discovered Sabbath is also wildly different. Some were with the band from the beginning, others were dragged to Ozzfests as kids to see Sabbath's mid aughts incarnation, not to mention the countless TV shows, movies and games featuring Sabbath songs one can discover the band through.

Thus, everyone's favorite Sabbath album is gonna be different from the next hesher's, for good reason.

With all that in mind, we decided to have a little fun and really dive into what your favorite Black Sabbath album says about you... and roast you for it!

IMPORTANT NOTE: Before you decide to hunt down our staff members in a bloody rage, please keep in mind we're all fans here and the only wrong answer is Forbidden.

See you on the other side...

What Your Favorite Black Sabbath Album Says About You (A Roast) Welcome to the roast of you, the Black Sabbath fan! Whichever one of their 19 albums is your favorite, here's what it really says about you. Gallery Credit: John Hill