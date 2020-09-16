Rob Halford admits to an unsuccessful attempt at seduction aimed at onetime Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'Anno in the Metal God and Judas Priest frontman's upcoming book, Confess: The Autobiography.

It happened back in 1980 when Priest were on tour supporting their British Steel album. During the U.K. leg, the band was supported by a Di'Anno-fronted Maiden, who had just issued their eponymous debut.

And even though tensions were high between the camps — at the time, Di'Anno sneered that Maiden would "blow Judas Priest off stage every night" and Priest's K.K. Downing threatened to have them kicked off the trek — Halford still tried to take a shot at the Iron Maiden vocalist, as Classic Rock reported.

"We didn't really hang out and banter with Maiden much on that tour," Halford recalls in his memoir, "but maybe I took Di'Anno's comment that he would blow Priest off stage too literally… because the one night we got drunk together, I tried to seduce him!"

Alas, both rockers' drunkenness prevented anything from happening. The Judas Priest figurehead continues, "We went to my room to carry on drinking, but I was too pissed to try anything, and he was too pissed to even know what I wanted to try."

Elsewhere in Confess, Halford recounts myriad other tales about his "extraordinary five decades in the music industry," a book synopsis explains. Those include the Judas Priest vocalist's "unlikely encounters with everybody from Superman to Andy Warhol, Madonna, Jack Nicholson and the Queen. More than anything else, it's a celebration of the fire and power of heavy metal."

Halford's autobiography arrives Sept. 29 via Hachette Books. Pre-orders are available now.