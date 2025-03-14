Rob Zombie Comments on Backlash Over New ‘Children’s Book’

Rob Zombie has commented on the backlash he's received over his new children's book, Z Is For Zombie: Learning to Spell With House of 1000 Corpses Friends.

The book is the latest readable release from the shock rocker. Designed to resemble the popular children's book brand Little Golden Books, Z Is for Zombie "teaches" kids to spell by associating a bunch of disturbing words and phrases with each letter of the alphabet.

Some of the phrases included in the book are, "B is for Baby brandishing blades," "D is for Doctor downing a drink" and more.

Characters from Zombie's film House of 1000 Corpses, including Captain Spaulding, Baby Firefly, Otis Driftwood, Zombie himself and a few others, are featured on the different pages. It's currently priced at $39.99 and can be ordered here.

While it's common sense that this isn't actually appropriate for children and parents simply don't have to buy it for their kids, it still managed to stir up some controversy.

READ MORE: 10 Horror Movies So Extreme They Actually Made People Sick

"This is an honest question, is it problematic to expose children and glorify characters who are depicted committing murder, torture, sexual assault, body mutilation, necrophilia etc?" one individual wrote [via The Daily Mail].

"If this is ACTUALLY for kids, the author can f--k himself. If it's for adults, and just a little parody, then kudos," another commented.

Zombie caught wind of the article himself, took a screenshot of it and shared it on his Instagram.

"Now this is hilarious! We are just trying to teach the children some good book learning," the musician wrote in the caption.

"It's a Rob Zombie book what the fuck did you expect," a fan commented on Zombie's post.

"Don’t have kids. Still buying," another added.